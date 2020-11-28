COMMERCE - Texas A&M University-Commerce announced its men’s and women’s basketball schedules for the 2020-21 season as the Lone Star Conference released the league slate.
The Lions are set to play 20 games in LSC play. All series consist of two games against the same team in a week, with divisional games playing a home-and-home series and non-divisional opponents at the same site on consecutive days.
A&M-Commerce intends to play the full 22 games allowed by the NCAA this year, with the opponent and dates for the two non-conference games to be announced at a later date.
In 2020-21, A&M-Commerce is in an LSC division with Arkansas-Fort Smith, Cameron and Oklahoma Christian for both men and women. Dallas Baptist fills out the men’s division and Texas Woman’s completes the women’s division. Fifteen teams will compete in LSC basketball this season.
The modified “bubble” schedule format enhances student-athlete safety with regard to COVID-19 and reduces the amount of contact amongst teams by playing the same opponent twice during the week.
The conference tournament will consist of the top eight men’s and women’s teams with first-round games on-campus on March 2, followed by the four winning teams advancing to the final site at the highest remaining seed on March 5 and March 6.
Game times and attendance policies for Lion home games will be announced in the coming days. All playing dates and times are subject to change and will be announced on LionAthletics.com and our social media channels.
Texas A&M-Commerce
2020-21 Basketball Schedule
All dates subject to change
Dec. 18 — at St. Edward’s, both
Dec. 19 — at St. Edward’s, both
Jan. 2 — St. Mary’s, both
Jan. 3 — St. Mary’s, both
Jan. 8 — at Lubbock Christian, both
Jan. 9 — at Lubbock Christian, both
Jan. 14 — at Arkansas-Fort Smith, both
Jan. 16 — Arkansas-Fort Smith, both
Jan. 22 — UT-Tyler, both
Jan. 23 — UT Tyler, both
Jan. 29 — at Angelo State, both
Jan. 30 — at Angelo state, both
Feb. 4 — Texas Woman’s, women
Feb. 4 — Dallas Baptist, men
Feb. 6 — at Texas Woman’s, women
Feb. 6 — at Dallas Baptist, men
Feb. 12 — Texas A&M-Kingsville, both
Feb. 13 — Texas A&M-Kingsville, both
Feb. 18 — Oklahoma Christian, both
Feb. 20 — at Oklahoma Christian, both
Feb. 25 — at Cameron, both
Feb. 27 — Cameron, both
March 2-6 — Lone Star Conference tournament
