COMMERCE — Hannah Bell and Hailey Griffin scored for the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s soccer team in a 2-2 tie against Oral Roberts in the 2023 season opener on Thursday night.
The Lions and the Golden Eagles met for the second straight season. Last season, ORU collected a 4-0 win in Tulsa over A&M-Commerce.
The Lions will play next at 1 p.m. Sunday at Tarleton in Stephenvillle
Bell (Duncanville), in her collegiate debut, opened the scoring for the Lions with 36:22 left in the first half, scoring from about 15 yards out. She dribble downed the right side to get space from her defender and kicked a long ball into the net.
The Golden Eagles tied the match in the 14th minute. Ariana Frezquez kicked in a corner from the far corner, and it was headed in by Jordan Grigsby.
ORU quickly took the lead in the 22nd minute with a goal from Julia Thasaphong, assisted by Samantha Guzman.
In the 31st minute, the Lions tied the match on a goal by Griffin (Trophy Club). Ashley Campuzano (Dallas Atlas Prep) took a corner kick that was deflected by a Golden Eagle defender and headed in by Griffin.
