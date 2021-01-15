COMMERCE - Texas A&M University-Commerce has announced the women's basketball game scheduled for Saturday in the Field House vs. Cameron University (Okla.) has been postponed due to concerns related to COVID-19 within the Cameron women's basketball program.
The Lions and Aggies will look to re-schedule the game at a later date. A&M-Commerce's next women's basketball game will be at home on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. vs. Arkansas-Fort Smith.
Stay tuned to LionAthletics.com and our social media channels for updates on schedules throughout the season.
A&M-Commerce beat Cameron University 89-71 on Thursday in Lawton.
Dyani Robinson returned to action against Cameron and did not miss a beat, matching her season-high in points with 23. She also led the team with five assists. Robinson is the seventh player in NCAA Division II this season to go 100% from the foul line with 10 or more makes (10-for-10).
DesiRay Kernal continued her season’s success, putting in 16 points on her birthday while flirting with a double-double, grabbing eight rebounds.
Chania Wright was the only other Lion who scored in double figures with 10 of her own.
Agang Tac had her second consecutive game with eight points. A group of three other Lions also scored between seven and nine points, including Asiyah Smith with seven, Jordyn Beaty with eight and Juliana Louis with nine.
“We came out the first half and followed the game plan to a ‘T,’” said Lions coach Jason Burton. “They came out in a 1-3-1 and that was unexpected. Kudos to them for trying something different. Offensively we did a really good job of handling something we were not expecting and still found ways to score. Defensively in the second half we just stopped playing defense and it was an offensive battle. Last game it was first to 80 wins, and luckily tonight we got to 80 first.”
The Lions outshot the Aggies from the field, making 44.4 to 38.7%.
The Lions forced 19 turnovers, converting them into 18 points. Cameron scored only six points off 15 turnovers.
The Lions won the rebounding battle 46-39. A&M-Commerce had a double-digit advantage in both second chance points (20-10) and points in the paint (50-34).
Maighan Hedge, who was 6-of-10 from the field and 6-of-7 from the line, led the Aggies with 20 points. LaKya Leslie scored 14 points and pulled down 15 rebounds and Stephanie Peterson managed 10 points, nine rebounds and four assists.
The Lions are now 5-1 for the season and 5-1 in the Lone Star Conference. The Aggies dropped to 3-3 and 3-3.
