AUSTIN — The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team used a 14-0 run in the second quarter to coast to a 73-62 win over St. Edward’s University on Saturday afternoon, starting the season 2-0 in Lone Star Conference action.
“They are a good ball club,” said Lions coach Jason Burton. “I thought we kind of fell asleep in the fourth quarter and just assumed we would win the game, and left the door open for them to come back but we finished it out. It is tough to play two games in 24 hours basically. And two games against the same opponent. But we did a good job on finishing out this weekend.”
The Lion women also won 73-62 over the Hilltoppers on Friday.
Dyani Robinson led the Lions in Saturday’s game with 23 points and five steals. Juliana Louis tossed in 14 points and Agang Tac and DesiRay Kernal both added eight.
Christina Mason topped St. Edward’s in Saturday’s game with 20 points and D’aviyon Magazine added 12.
Kernal led the Lions against the Hilltoppers on Friday with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Robinson finished with 19 points and Chania Wright added 18 points, five assists and five steals.
St. Edward’s was balance on offense in that game, led by Mason (18), Sammie Dufek (13), Charli Backer (11) and Jazmine Johnson (10).
The Lions will take time off for the holiday break before their first home games against St. Mary’s on Jan. 2 and 3 in LSC play.
