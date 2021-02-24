COMMERCE — The No. 11 nationally-ranked Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions set a couple of team records during their 110-81 Lone Star Conference basketball win over Midwestern State on Monday in the regular season finale.
The Lions set program records for points scored against an NCAA Division II team and points scored in a LSC game with the 110, which are the fourth-most in program history against any opposition. The previous most points in Division II or LSC games was 107 against Midwestern State in the Mustangs’ last visit to the Field House on Jan, 4, 2020.
This is the eighth game in which the Lions have scored over 100 points.
The win will give the Lions a final regular season and LSC record of 11-2, while Midwestern State is now 10-5. The Lions’ scheduled non-conference home game against Western New Mexico on Saturday was called off.
The Lions will await the announcement of the LSC tournament field this weekend following the completion of the regular season.
Dyani Robinson (Cypress Langham Creek) led all scorers with a career-high 29 points, also scoring her 500th career point just before the halftime buzzer. She added seven assists.
DesiRay Kernal (Newton, Kan.) scored 21 points, including an 11-of-13 night at the free throw line, while also contributing nine rebounds.
Chania Wright (DeSoto) scored 16 points, Juliana Louis (Long Beach, Calif.) tallied 15 points and eight boards and Asiyha Smith (Conway, Ark.) scored 11 points off the bench. Agang Tac (Sachse) led all players with 10 rebounds.
The Lions shot 45.7 percent (42-of-92) from the floor, 54.5 percent (6-of-11) from 3-point range and 76.9 percent (20-of-26) at the free throw line.
The 92 field goal attempts are the most by an LSC team this season by a margin of 19 shots, and ranks seventh in the nation this year.
Morgan Lenahan, who was 9-of-19 from the field, led the visitors from Wichita Falls with 24 points. Frances King tossed in 14 points, followed byKityana Diaz with 11 and Shawnisay Millar with 10.
“I thought our effort from start to finish was exactly how we needed to play,” said Lions coach Jason Burton. “And I couldn’t be more proud of our team. I asked them to do two things before the game to put us in great position to win. And it was be plus-10 on the boards and be plus-6 on the turnovers. And we crushed those two categories. And really didn’t turn the ball over until the fourth quarter.”
