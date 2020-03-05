FRISCO — No. 1 seed Texas A&M University-Commerce moved into the semifinals of the Lone Star Conference Championship women’s basketball tournament with a 70-60 victory over St. Mary’s on Thursday.
The 27-2 Lions, ranked No. 10 in NCAA Division II, led most of the game to claim the quarterfinal contest and advance to the 2:30 p.m. semifinals on Saturday at the Comerica Center against either Eastern New Mexico or Tarleton State.
The other semifinal at noon on Saturday will pit 27-5 West Texas A&M against 26-3 Lubbock Christian. West Texas won its semifinal game, 70-46 over St. Edward’s. Lubbock Christian cruised to a 91-65 victory over Angelo State.
Chania Wright returned from an injury that had sidelined her for three games to lead the Lions with 12 points, two assists and two steals. The Lions dropped two of their last three games in the regular season without Wright.
Alexis Bryant and Mykiel Burleson both shot in 10 points for the Lions. Bryant pulled down seven rebounds.
Juliana Louis contributed nine points and eight rebounds and Maddison Glass added nine points and four assists.
Alexus Jones and Dyani Robinson both tossed in eight points. DesiRay Kernal also added four points as eight Lions scored.
Hannah Wilson doubled for St. Mary’s, which finished 14-14, scoring a game-high 20 points and pulling down a game-high 12 rebounds. The 6-3 Wilson also blocked three shots.
Sydney Hardeman fired in three 3-pointers to finish with 13 points and Sotera Banks contributed nine points and five assists for the Rattlers from San Antonio.
The Lions’ two best quarters were the first (20-12) and fourth (26-18).
They forced 24 turnovers, converting them into 26 points.
