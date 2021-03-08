A&M-Commerce Lions

  SAN ANTONIO — The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team shot the lowest round of the tournament Tuesday to finish in second place at the Rattler Invitational hosted by St. Mary’s.

  The Lions shot a 298 Tuesday, which was the lowest round of the day by eight strokes. This combined with Monday’s 317 gave them a 36-hole total of 615 (+39). Host team St. Mary’s won the event at 611, only four strokes ahead of the Lions.

  The Lions had three players in the top 10 and four in the top 15. Inma Ortiz Prieto (Huelva, Spain) placed third in the event at 151 after a 2-over par 74 in Tuesday’s round, including four birdies.

  Sarah Wongsinth (Udon Thani, Thailand) and Sophie-Charlott Hempel (Pirmasens, Germany) tied for sixth at 10-over par 154, both excelling Tuesday. Hempel carded five birdies on the day and tied for the day’s lowest round at 73 and Wongsinth managed three birdies on the way to a 74.

  Michelle Becker (San AntonioReagan) placed 11th with a 156, including two birdies on the way to a 77 Tuesday. Karlee Nichols (Smithson Valley) placed 37th at 166.

  The Lions have nearly three weeks off before hosting the Lion Invitational at Trophy Club CC on March 22-23.

          Rattler Invitational

       Dominion Country Club

          San Antonio

        Team standings

1. St. Mary’s                             305-306-611

2. A&M-COMMERCE                   317-298-615

3. Ark.-Ft. Smith                       313-306-619

4. West Texas A&M                    318-309-627

5. Midwestern St.                      324-311-635

6. Henderson St.                       323-318-641

7. Colo.-Colorado Springs          332-321-653

8. UT Tyler                               324-332-656

9. Western N.M.                        345-326-671

10. Tex. A&M-Kingsville             352-329-681

11. Regis                                  341-343-684

12. UT Permian Basin                359-343-702

13. Lubbock Christian                354-356-710

  A&M-C golfers:

T3. Inma Ortiz Prieto                  77-74-151

T6. Sophie-Charlott Hempel        81-73-154

T6. Sarah Wongsinth                  80-74-154

T11. Michelle Becker                  79-77-156

T37. Karlee Nichols                    85-81-166

