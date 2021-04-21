A&M-Commerce Lions

  ARLINGTON — Texas A&M University-Commerce broke three school records while placing second to Dallas Baptist at the Lone Star Conference women’s golf tournament at the Texas Rangers Golf Club.

  The Lions broke the school records for 54-hole team score, 54-hole individual score and 18-hole team score.

  The Lions shot a 5-under par 283 in the third round, matching their record-breaking performance set during the previous day. Their three-round total of 852 broke the school record by 35 strokes and their previous LSC Championships record by 14 strokes.

  Sophie-Charlott Hempel (Pirmasens, Germany) earned tournament runner-up honors with a school record 9-under par 207 (68-70-69), including six birdies in the final round.

  Sarah Wongsinth (Udon Thani, Thailand) earned all-tournament honors in third place at 208 (68-70-70).

           Lone Star Conference

       Women’s Golf Tournament

       Texas Rangers Golf Club

               Arlington

1 Dallas Baptist              272-285-284-841

2. A&M-COMMERCE        286-283-283-852

3. St. Mary’s                  287-291-292-870

4. Oklahoma Christian    299-290-294-883

5. West Texas A&M        293-298-294-885

6. Ark.-Ft. Smith           293-293-302-888

7. Tex. A&M Int’l           295-294-304-893

8. Cameron                  305-308-297-910

9. UT Tyler                   303-313-296-912

10. Angelo St.              303-309-306-918

11. Midwestern St.        310-313-301-924

12. Tex. A&M-Kingsville 312-325-298-935

13. Western N.M.          316-319-308-943

14. Lubbock Christian    328-323-321-972

15. UT Permian Basin     323-330-321-974

  A&M-C golfers:

2. Sophie-Charlott Hempel  68-70-69-207

3. Sarah Wongsinth            68-70-70-208

6. Inma Ortiz Prieto            70-70-71-211

T30. Michelle Becker           80-73-73-226

T51. Karlee Nichols             83-79-75-237

