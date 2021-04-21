ARLINGTON — Texas A&M University-Commerce broke three school records while placing second to Dallas Baptist at the Lone Star Conference women’s golf tournament at the Texas Rangers Golf Club.
The Lions broke the school records for 54-hole team score, 54-hole individual score and 18-hole team score.
The Lions shot a 5-under par 283 in the third round, matching their record-breaking performance set during the previous day. Their three-round total of 852 broke the school record by 35 strokes and their previous LSC Championships record by 14 strokes.
Sophie-Charlott Hempel (Pirmasens, Germany) earned tournament runner-up honors with a school record 9-under par 207 (68-70-69), including six birdies in the final round.
Sarah Wongsinth (Udon Thani, Thailand) earned all-tournament honors in third place at 208 (68-70-70).
Lone Star Conference
Women’s Golf Tournament
Texas Rangers Golf Club
Arlington
1 Dallas Baptist 272-285-284-841
2. A&M-COMMERCE 286-283-283-852
3. St. Mary’s 287-291-292-870
4. Oklahoma Christian 299-290-294-883
5. West Texas A&M 293-298-294-885
6. Ark.-Ft. Smith 293-293-302-888
7. Tex. A&M Int’l 295-294-304-893
8. Cameron 305-308-297-910
9. UT Tyler 303-313-296-912
10. Angelo St. 303-309-306-918
11. Midwestern St. 310-313-301-924
12. Tex. A&M-Kingsville 312-325-298-935
13. Western N.M. 316-319-308-943
14. Lubbock Christian 328-323-321-972
15. UT Permian Basin 323-330-321-974
A&M-C golfers:
2. Sophie-Charlott Hempel 68-70-69-207
3. Sarah Wongsinth 68-70-70-208
6. Inma Ortiz Prieto 70-70-71-211
T30. Michelle Becker 80-73-73-226
T51. Karlee Nichols 83-79-75-237
