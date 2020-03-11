After falling in the finals of the Lone Star Conference on Sunday to the defending national champion, the 28-3 Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions have qualified for the NCAA Division women’s national basketball tournament.
The Lions could not overcome cold shooting as they lost 57-44 to Lubbock Christian in the championship game at Comercia Center in Frisco.
The Lions learned on Sunday evening they have qualified for the Division II tournament for the second straight season and the third time in program history. They are the No. 2 seed for the South Central Region tournament and will face the seventh seed Eastern New Mexico at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock. Lubbock Christian is the tournament host.
A&M-Commerce whipped Eastern New Mexico 68-59 in the LSC tournament semifinals on Saturday before falling to Lubbock Christian, which was the third seed.
West Texas A&M is the third seed for the region tournament, followed by Colorado Mesa at fourth, Westminster at fifth, Western Colorado at sixth, ENMU at seventh and Angelo State at eighth.
The two region semifinal games are set for Saturday, with the regional championship game scheduled for Monday. The winner of the South Central Regional Championship will advance to the Elite Eight in Birmingham Ala.
Alexis Bryant (Pflugerville), who earned all-tournament honors, led the Lions against Lubbock Christian with 16 points and 15 rebounds.
Chania Wright (DeSoto) scored 10 points and grabbed five rebounds as the Lions’ other double digit scorer.
The Lions held a 46-39 rebounding advantage and forced Lubbock Christian into committing 16 turnovers while losing 10.
But A&M-Commerce shot only 21.2 percent (14-of-66) from the field, including 1-of-13 from 3-point range.
“There seemed to be a lid on the side of the basket that we shot on in both halves,” said Lions coach Jason Burton. “If you told me going in that we were going to force 16 turnovers and only have 10. We had 18 offensive rebounds and we’re going to hold one of the best field-goal percentage teams in the country to 38 percent, I think we’re going to win the game. But the shots didn’t fall today.”
Maddi Chitsey led the Lady Chaps with 17 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, four blocked shots and four steals.
Ashton Duncan pumped in 12 points and Allie Schulte added 10 for the 28-3 Lady Chaps, who avenged a 59-54 loss to the Lions on Jan. 30 in Commerce.
Wright led the Lions against Eastern New Mexico with 12 points, while Maddison Glass produced 10 points and five assists.
Agang Tac neared a double-double with 11 points and eight rebounds, while Bryant contributed 10 points and eight rebounds.
Juliana Louis added 12 rebounds and seven points, while Dyani Robinson managed seven points and eight rebounds.
The Lions have beaten Eastern New Mexico twice this season, including a 73-59 victory at Commerce on Feb. 20.
