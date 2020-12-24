RICHARDSON — Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball players Dyani Robinson and Juliana Louis swept the Lone Star Conference’s weekly basketball awards, with Robinson earning offensive honors and Louis earning defensive honors.
The Lions started the 2020-21 season last week with a pair of LSC wins at St. Edward’s, defeating the Hilltoppers by scores of 85-74 and 73-62.
Robinson, a 5-7 sophomore guard from Cypress Langham Creek, powered to the LSC lead in scoring average with last week’s performances. Robinson scored 19 points in the season opener and pulled down eight rebounds. She topped that performance in the second game of the weekend, leading the team with 23 points on 8-of-15 shooting.
Her 21.0 points per game leads the league by 1.5 points and she ranks sixth in the LSC in shooting at 50.0 percent on 30 shots. She also ranks sixth in the league in steals at 3.5 per game and 16th in assists at 2.5 per game. Robinson was the 2019-20 LSC Freshman of the Year and was named to the all-conference third team.
Louis, a 6-1 senior forward from Long Beach, Calif., was dominant defensively for the Lions, as her eight defensive rebounds led the team over the weekend while she averaged 7.5 boards per game. Louis also blocked three shots and picked up five steals as the Lions held St. Edward’s to just 37.3 percent shooting from the floor.
Louis ranks sixth in the conference with 1.5 blocks per game and 10th in the league at 2.5 steals per game.
The 2-0 Lions are in the holiday break period and are scheduled to play next on Jan. 2-3, in the home-opening series against St. Mary’s.
