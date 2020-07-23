LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team has earned the United States Marine Corps (USMC)/American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) 2019-20 Team Academic Award.
This marks the fourth time in the past five seasons the Lion volleyball team has received the award and the fifth time in program history.
“I’m really proud of the effort and dedication our players have towards their education,” Lion volleyball head coach Craig Case said. “There were plenty of opportunities this year for them to not perform well, but they focused and performed at their normal high academic level. We strive to be elite on the court, in the classroom, and within the community. This award is proof that we’re doing a lot a great things.”
The award, which was initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors collegiate and high school volleyball teams that displayed excellence in the classroom during the school year by maintaining at least a 3.30 cumulative team grade-point average on a 4.0 scale or a 4.10 cumulative team GPA on a 5.0 scale.
The Lions are one of 171 schools from the NCAA Division II to receive the award, and one of 12 teams from the Lone Star Conference in 2020.
The 2019 Lions went 24-7 in the volleyball season including a 16-2 record in Lone Star Conference play to claim a share of the division title. They also held the LSC conference tournament in Commerce.
They advanced to the NCAA Division II regional quarterfinals.
