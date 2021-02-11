COMMERCE — With winter weather approaching Northeast Texas, the Texas A&M University-Commerce and University of Texas at Tyler softball programs have canceled the co-hosted Irwin Classic scheduled for this weekend in Commerce and Tyler.
With the cancellations, the No. 9 Lions are next slated to host No. 1-ranked Southern Arkansas on Feb. 19.
The Lions opened the season last week, going 3-1 in their Lion Invitational in Commerce. They beat Arkansas Tech 5-3 and then Texas A&M International 13-0 and 6-0 before falling 4-1 in a rematch against A&M International. Sophomore Alyssa LeBlanc tossed a five-inning no-hitter in the 13-0 win and fired a four-hit shutout in the 6-0 victory.
