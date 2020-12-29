COMMERCE — In a semester where the COVID-19 pandemic continued to affect normal life and learning conditions, Texas A&M University-Commerce student-athletes had a stellar fall 2020 semester, posting high grades throughout all sport programs.
As a whole, the athletics department posted a grade point average of 3.21 for the fall semester.
“As the Chief Academic Officer of A&M-Commerce, I am excited every semester to see the academic achievements of our student-athletes,” said Provost Dr. John Humphreys. “We make sure that the ‘student’ in student-athlete comes first at our university, as shown by the continued good work being done in the Thrower Center for Student-Athlete Success. We are blessed to have phenomenal student-athletes, dedicated faculty and staff, committed student success professionals, and extraordinary collaboration with every division on campus.”
With support from faculty, academic advisors, and the staff in the Thrower Center for Student-Athlete Success, the Lions were able to succeed at a sustained levels. Six sport programs recorded grade point averages of 3.00 or higher in the fall semester.
Sport Team GPA
Women’s Golf, 3.84
Volleyball, 3.70
Soccer, 3.59
Softball, 3.48
Men’s Basketball, 3.30
Men’s Golf, 3.19
“A major part of the recruiting process for us at A&M-Commerce is the distinct advantage of our student success model,” said director of athletics Tim McMurray. “That model is a combination of efforts by our student-athletes, coaches, our Thrower Center team, and our academic partners on campus. This fall’s success during a challenging time is proof of our continued commitment to diplomas, rings, and championships.”
In terms of individual academic accolades, 48 Lion student-athletes were named to the Texas A&M University-Commerce President’s List and 68 student athletes were named to the Dean’s List, which both marked improvements over Spring 2020.
“I am extremely proud of our student-athletes’ Best in Class efforts in the classroom this semester as they navigated a blend of face to face and online learning,” said Victoria Kisluk, associate director of athletics for student-athlete success. “The support from our Provost, Division of Academic Affairs, faculty, academic success teams, department heads and deans did not go unnoticed this semester and is a true testament to the Best In Class Experience we provide for our student-athletes. We are thankful for their involvement in the lives of our student-athletes.”
A total of 57 student-athletes were named to the Best In Class Honor Roll, which represents a perfect 4.0 term grade point average. Additionally, 81 Lions were named to the Athletics Director’s List for a term grade point average between 3.50 and 3.99, and 74 student-athletes were named to the Lion Honor Roll for a term grade point average between 3.00 and 3.49. Last week, Lion Athletics celebrated 23 graduates who graduated in the fall.
