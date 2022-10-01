COMMERCE — Texas A&M-Commerce squared its Southland Conference volleyball record at 2-2 with a 25-14, 24-26, 25-12, 25-18 home win over Incarnate Word on Thursday.
The Lions, who are in their first season in the Southland Conference, have also beaten Lamar and lost to conference foes McNeese State and Houston Christian.
They’re to host defending conference champion Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at 1 p.m. on Saturday in the Field House. The event is part of Hispanic Heritage Month on the A&M-Commerce campus and fans will receive free T-shirts as long as supplies last.
Maddy Rashford led the Lions against Incarnate Word with 13 kills. Taryn Cast put away 11 kills. Reese Fetty, the 6-0 sophomore from Farmersville, finished with 10 kills and seven digs. Celeste Vela set for 39 assists. Lyric Hebert led in digs with 19, while Kayla Lucas and Essence Allen both recorded seven digs.
Risa Sena led Incarnate Word with 11 kills. Annamarie Alvarez added eight kills and Kyla Malone and Allison Palmi added seven.
kills. Taylor Stoops set for 29 assists and Audrey Patton led the defense with 21 digs.
A&M-Corpus Christi is 3-1 in the Southland with wins over New Orleans, Lamar and Northwestern State and a loss in three sets to Southeastern Louisiana.
