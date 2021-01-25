RICHARDSON — Texas A&M University-Commerce, which went 24-7 last season, was picked to finish second of 16 teams in the Lone Star Conference volleyball race this season.
The Lions scored 558 points in the LSC’s preseason poll to trail only Angelo State, which received 37 points from the league’s coaches, sports information directors and various members of the media.
The Lions went 16-2 in LSC play and won the division championship last season. The 2019 campaign included 12 matches where the Lions swept their opponents. A&M-Commerce’s season came to a halt after a five-set loss in the regional quarterfinals of the NCAA II tournament against Arkansas-Fort Smith.
Angelo State is picked to finish first with 37 of the 40 first place votes, with UAFS, St. Edward’s and UT Permian Basin also receiving preseason votes for the top spot.
The spring season was to being for the Lions on Tuesday when the Lions host Texas Woman’s in the first of six home matches though the match was called off because of COVID-19. The Lions will play 12 matches in the regular season, with home-and-home series of two matches with Central Division opponents Texas Woman’s, DBU,and UT Tyler.
“We’re really excited and blessed for the opportunity to even compete this year,” said head volleyball coach Craig Case. “Watching other sports try to navigate the challenges that come with COVID protocols, I know that this will be a challenging season. Further, the other three teams in our division are really talented and is going to make for an exceptionally tough conference schedule. Really, everywhere we turn this year we will be facing a challenge of some sort. However, it’s all worth it for our players and program to be able to compete and do what we love....play volleyball.”
In addition to the poll, three individuals were selected for preseason awards. ASU’s Kailyn Gilbreath was tabbed Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, West Texas’s Chandler Vogel picked up Preseason Defensive Player of the Year honors and the Rambelles Lindsey Ledyard was named Preseason Setter of the Year.
The Spring 2021 volleyball slate will feature a “bubble” format for 16 teams with four divisions consisting of four teams each on Tuesday-Wednesday playing dates. Each team has 12 divisional games over six weeks against the same opponent at the same site. Regular season competition will begin on Jan. 26 and will conclude on March 10 with the week of March 15-20 reserved for make-up contests.
The LSC volleyball championship will include 12 teams with the top three in each division. The opening round is set for March 23, followed by the quarterfinals on March 24, semifinals on March 30 and championship match on March 30.
Lone Star Conference
Women’s Volleyball Poll
1. Angelo State (37) 637
2. A&M-Commerce 558
3. Arkansas-Fort Smith (1) 546
4. West Texas A&M 544
5. St. Edward’s (1) 442
6. Texas Woman’s 427
7. UT Permian Basin (1) 396
8. Texas A&M-Kingsville 345
9. Lubbock Christian 338
10. Dallas Baptist 314
11. St. Mary’s 209
12. Midwestern State 204
13. UT Tyler 196
14. Texas A&M International 125
15. Cameron 96
16. Oklahoma Christian 63
