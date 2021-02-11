COMMERCE — No. 9 Texas A&M University-Commerce opened the 2021 softball season this weekend by going 3-1 in the Lions’ Invitational.
The Lions won their first three games by scores of 5-3 over Arkansas Tech, 13-0 over Texas A&M International and 6-0 over Texas A&M-International. They lost their fourth game, 4-1 on Saturday to Arkansas Tech.
The Lions used a sixth inning rally to defeat Arkansas Tech in the opener, and Alyssa LeBlanc (Katy) fired the fifth no-hitter in program history in the second game, as the Lions rolled. LeBlanc walked only one and struck out eight.
Madison Schaefer (Frisco Independence) was the Lions’ offensive leader in the 5-3 win, going 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBIs.
Uxua Modrego (Burlada, Spain) was 2-for-3 with a triple.
LeBlanc slugged a two-run homer and picked up the win in the circle with two scoreless innings of relief, striking out two.
Mackenzi Dugi (St. Hedwig East Central) was 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and three RBIs in the 13-0 victory.
Avery Boley (Fort Worth Nolan) was 2-for-3 with a two-run homer.
Modrego hit a two-run homer in the second inning.
Chealsea Slider (Texarkana) drove in two runs.
LeBlanc pitched a complete game in the 6-0 shutout, allowing only four hits while striking out seven Schaefer, Hebler and Samantha Dutton (Tulsa, Okla.) each collected two hits.
Arkansas Tech pitcher Shannon Lasey limited the Lions to six hits in the 4-1 loss.
