Madison Schaefer, connecting on this pitch, led the No. 10 nationally-ranked Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team with a .397 batting average to go with six home runs and 23 runs batted in.

  The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team finished its shortened season as the No. 10 ranked team in the nation.

  The 16-7 Lions wound up 10th in the 2020 National Fastpitch Coaches Association coaches poll for NCAA Division II.

  Their season ended early after the NCAA called off all spring sports due to concerns over the coronavirus.

  A&M-Commerce wound up ranked behind 22-2 Southern Arkansas, 19-2 Chico State, 23-4 North Georgia, 16-3 Augustana, 17-3 UT Tyler, 19-3 Young Harris, 19-6 Angelo State, Saint Leo 23-7 and 21-3 Rollins.

  All seven of the Lions’ losses were to nationally-ranked teams including No. 1 Southern Arkansas (6-4), No. 4 Augustana (1-0), No. 5 UT Tyler (2-1, 3-2), No. 16 Oklahoma Christian (4-3) and No. 17. Rogers State (2-0, 5-0).

  The Lions, who did not lose to an unranked team, also beat Oklahoma Christian 3-1.

  A&M-Commerce finished the season ranked second in NCAA Division II in fielding percentage (.984) and No. 21 in team earned run average (1.98). Both marks led the Lone Star Conference.

  The Lions batted .288 for the season with 18 home runs, 95 runs batted in and 104 scored runs.

  Third baseman Madison Schaefer led the Lions in batting average (.397), runs (18), hits (27), homers (6) and runs batted in (23).

  Ta’Lyn Moody batted .351 with 13 runs.

  Jodie Hill hit .313 with 16 runs and seven RBIs.

  Also over .300 were Kinsie Helber (.311, 19 RBIs), Alyssa LeBlanc (.309, 15 RBIs) and Chealsea Slider (.306).

  LeBlanc, the freshman right-hander, led the pitching staff with a 1.73 earned run average. She finished with an 8-3 record. LeBlanc struck out 89 in 73 inning while giving up 40 hits.

  Emily Otto also went 8-3 with a 2.14 ERA, allowing 51 hits while fanning 79 in 75 1/3 innings.

  The Lions went 5-3 in LSC play to rank in a tie for fifth place.

          2020 NFCA Division II

           Top 25 Coaches Poll

                              First place Pts. Record

1. Southern Arkansas (14)    398    22-2

2. Chico State (2)                379    19-2

3. North Georgia                  367    23-4

4. Augustana                      352    16-3

5. UT Tyler                         332    17-3

6. Young Harris                   322    19-3

7. Angelo State                   300    19-6

8. Saint Leo                        297    23-7

9. Rollins                            273    21-3

10. A&M-Commerce            253    16-7

11. Trevecca Nazarene        227    15-3

12. Saint Anselm                215    16-4

13. Concordia Irvine           202    17-5

14. Lincoln Memorial          193    16-5

15. Valdosta State             174    18-5

16. Oklahoma Christian      163    21-5

17. Rogers State               142    21-8

18. Lubbock Christian        126    20-6

19. Southern Indiana        113    15-4

20. Tarleton                       94    19-4

21. Lenoir-Rhyne                81    20-4

22. Saginaw Valley State     61    16-2

23. Charleston                    40     14-2

24. UC San Diego               35    21-8

25. UAH                             23    15-8

