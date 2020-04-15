The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team finished its shortened season as the No. 10 ranked team in the nation.
The 16-7 Lions wound up 10th in the 2020 National Fastpitch Coaches Association coaches poll for NCAA Division II.
Their season ended early after the NCAA called off all spring sports due to concerns over the coronavirus.
A&M-Commerce wound up ranked behind 22-2 Southern Arkansas, 19-2 Chico State, 23-4 North Georgia, 16-3 Augustana, 17-3 UT Tyler, 19-3 Young Harris, 19-6 Angelo State, Saint Leo 23-7 and 21-3 Rollins.
All seven of the Lions’ losses were to nationally-ranked teams including No. 1 Southern Arkansas (6-4), No. 4 Augustana (1-0), No. 5 UT Tyler (2-1, 3-2), No. 16 Oklahoma Christian (4-3) and No. 17. Rogers State (2-0, 5-0).
The Lions, who did not lose to an unranked team, also beat Oklahoma Christian 3-1.
A&M-Commerce finished the season ranked second in NCAA Division II in fielding percentage (.984) and No. 21 in team earned run average (1.98). Both marks led the Lone Star Conference.
The Lions batted .288 for the season with 18 home runs, 95 runs batted in and 104 scored runs.
Third baseman Madison Schaefer led the Lions in batting average (.397), runs (18), hits (27), homers (6) and runs batted in (23).
Ta’Lyn Moody batted .351 with 13 runs.
Jodie Hill hit .313 with 16 runs and seven RBIs.
Also over .300 were Kinsie Helber (.311, 19 RBIs), Alyssa LeBlanc (.309, 15 RBIs) and Chealsea Slider (.306).
LeBlanc, the freshman right-hander, led the pitching staff with a 1.73 earned run average. She finished with an 8-3 record. LeBlanc struck out 89 in 73 inning while giving up 40 hits.
Emily Otto also went 8-3 with a 2.14 ERA, allowing 51 hits while fanning 79 in 75 1/3 innings.
The Lions went 5-3 in LSC play to rank in a tie for fifth place.
2020 NFCA Division II
Top 25 Coaches Poll
First place Pts. Record
1. Southern Arkansas (14) 398 22-2
2. Chico State (2) 379 19-2
3. North Georgia 367 23-4
4. Augustana 352 16-3
5. UT Tyler 332 17-3
6. Young Harris 322 19-3
7. Angelo State 300 19-6
8. Saint Leo 297 23-7
9. Rollins 273 21-3
10. A&M-Commerce 253 16-7
11. Trevecca Nazarene 227 15-3
12. Saint Anselm 215 16-4
13. Concordia Irvine 202 17-5
14. Lincoln Memorial 193 16-5
15. Valdosta State 174 18-5
16. Oklahoma Christian 163 21-5
17. Rogers State 142 21-8
18. Lubbock Christian 126 20-6
19. Southern Indiana 113 15-4
20. Tarleton 94 19-4
21. Lenoir-Rhyne 81 20-4
22. Saginaw Valley State 61 16-2
23. Charleston 40 14-2
24. UC San Diego 35 21-8
25. UAH 23 15-8
