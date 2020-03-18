  Two players who helped Texas A&M University-Commerce to an 18-12 season record have earned All-Lone Star Conference honors in men’s basketball.

  Forward Wayne Stewart made the first team and guard/forward Deonta Terrell was named to the third team.

Stewart, a 6-7 senior from Philadelphia, averaged 18.8 points per game to rank sixth in the conference in scoring. Stewart ranked second in the league in field goal percentage (.623), and fifth in rebounding (7.8), plus managed 31 assists, 29 steals and 28 blocked shots. He ranked third in the league in blocked shots.

  Stewart also won the 2020 State Farm Dark Horse Dunker contest by a margin of 53.74 percent to 46.26 percent for Dakota Bennington of Eureka College.

  Terrell, a 6-4 senior from Chicago, averaged 13.5 points per game to rank 23rd in the league. Terrell ranked 21st in the league in assists (2.8) and ninth in steals (1.6).

  Qua Grant, who helped West Texas A&M to the LSC tournament title, claimed the player of the year award. Grant ranked third in the league in scoring (20.7), sixth in rebounding (7.5), 12th in shooting percentage (.471) and second in steals (2.4).

  Carter Brown of Dallas Baptist earned the defensive player of the year award.

  Arkansas-Fort Smith senior guard Brian Halums, who led the league in scoring at 28.8 points per game, earned the newcomer of the year award.

  The coach of the year award went to Tom Brown, who guided West Texas A&M to a 32-1 record.

                 All-Lone Star Conference

          2020 Men’s Basketball Team

  Player of the year — Qua Grant, West Texas A&M

  Defensive player of the year — Carter Brown, Dallas Baptist

  Newcomer of the year — Brian Halums, Arkansas-Fort Smith

  Sixth man of the year — Rashon Thomas, Texas A&M-Kingsville

  Freshman of the year — Ty Caswell, Lubbock Christian

  Coach of the year — Tom Brown, West Texas A&M

         FIRST TEAM

G  Chandler Jacobs        Dallas Baptist       Jr.

G  Lloyd Daniels            Lubbock Christian Jr.

G  Ashton Spears          St. Edward’s        Sr.

PG August Haas            St. Edward’s        Sr.

F  Wayne Stewart         A&M-Commerce    Sr.

G  Brian Halums          Ark.-Fort Smith      Sr.

G  Qua Grant              West Texas A&M    So.

G  Joel Murray            West Texas A&M    So.

     SECOND TEAM

F  Andres Ibarguen        Angelo State         Sr.

G  Collin Turner             Angelo State         Sr.

G  Carter Brown            Dallas Baptist        Sr.

F  Parker Hicks              Lubbock Christian  Jr.

F  Dedrian Parmer         Okla. Christian      Sr.

F  Dorian Lopez             St. Edward’s         Sr.

F  Josh Hawley              Tarleton               Sr.

G  Rashon Thomas        A&M-Kingsville      Sr.

G  Tre Flowers              A&M-Kingsville      Jr.

G  Pat Dembley           UT Permian Basin    Sr.

     THIRD TEAM

G  Devin Pullum             Eastern N.M.         Jr.

G  Cameron Copley        Lubbock Christian  So.

G  D’monta Harris          Midwestern State   Sr.

G  Kobe Magee              St. Mary’s             Jr.

F  Clashon Gaffney        Tarleton                Jr.

G  Randall Broddie        Tarleton                Sr.

G/F Deonta Terrell        A&M-Commerce    Sr.

G  Matthew Wilson        Ark.-Fort Smith    Jr.

G  Ty Glover                 UT Tyler              Sr.

G  Derrick Geddis          West Texas A&M    So.

          HONORABLE MENTION

  Cameron: F Kendall Scott.

  Midwestern State: G Darius Thompson.

  Oklahoma Christian: G Aubrey Johnson, F Will Lienhard.

  St. Edward’s: F Corey Shervill, F Jake Krafka.

  St. Mary’s: G Caleb Jordan.

  A&M-Kingsville: G Chauncey Thomas.

  West Texas A&M: G Jon’il Fugett.

  Western N.M.: Elijah Holifield.

           ALL-DEFENSE TEAM

G  Carter Brown          Dallas Baptist        Sr.

G  Ashton Spears        St. Edward’s        Sr.

F  Clashon Gaffney      Tarleton        Jr.

G  Qua Grant              West Texas A&M    So.

G Joel Murray              West Texas A&M    So.

        ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

G/F Ty Caswell                   Lubbock Christian

G  Aamer Muhammad        Lubbock Christian

G Isaiah Range                 Tarleton

G Javonte Hopkins            Tarleton

G Zach Toussaint             West Texas A&M

