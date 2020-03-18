Two players who helped Texas A&M University-Commerce to an 18-12 season record have earned All-Lone Star Conference honors in men’s basketball.
Forward Wayne Stewart made the first team and guard/forward Deonta Terrell was named to the third team.
Stewart, a 6-7 senior from Philadelphia, averaged 18.8 points per game to rank sixth in the conference in scoring. Stewart ranked second in the league in field goal percentage (.623), and fifth in rebounding (7.8), plus managed 31 assists, 29 steals and 28 blocked shots. He ranked third in the league in blocked shots.
Stewart also won the 2020 State Farm Dark Horse Dunker contest by a margin of 53.74 percent to 46.26 percent for Dakota Bennington of Eureka College.
Terrell, a 6-4 senior from Chicago, averaged 13.5 points per game to rank 23rd in the league. Terrell ranked 21st in the league in assists (2.8) and ninth in steals (1.6).
Qua Grant, who helped West Texas A&M to the LSC tournament title, claimed the player of the year award. Grant ranked third in the league in scoring (20.7), sixth in rebounding (7.5), 12th in shooting percentage (.471) and second in steals (2.4).
Carter Brown of Dallas Baptist earned the defensive player of the year award.
Arkansas-Fort Smith senior guard Brian Halums, who led the league in scoring at 28.8 points per game, earned the newcomer of the year award.
The coach of the year award went to Tom Brown, who guided West Texas A&M to a 32-1 record.
All-Lone Star Conference
2020 Men’s Basketball Team
Player of the year — Qua Grant, West Texas A&M
Defensive player of the year — Carter Brown, Dallas Baptist
Newcomer of the year — Brian Halums, Arkansas-Fort Smith
Sixth man of the year — Rashon Thomas, Texas A&M-Kingsville
Freshman of the year — Ty Caswell, Lubbock Christian
Coach of the year — Tom Brown, West Texas A&M
FIRST TEAM
G Chandler Jacobs Dallas Baptist Jr.
G Lloyd Daniels Lubbock Christian Jr.
G Ashton Spears St. Edward’s Sr.
PG August Haas St. Edward’s Sr.
F Wayne Stewart A&M-Commerce Sr.
G Brian Halums Ark.-Fort Smith Sr.
G Qua Grant West Texas A&M So.
G Joel Murray West Texas A&M So.
SECOND TEAM
F Andres Ibarguen Angelo State Sr.
G Collin Turner Angelo State Sr.
G Carter Brown Dallas Baptist Sr.
F Parker Hicks Lubbock Christian Jr.
F Dedrian Parmer Okla. Christian Sr.
F Dorian Lopez St. Edward’s Sr.
F Josh Hawley Tarleton Sr.
G Rashon Thomas A&M-Kingsville Sr.
G Tre Flowers A&M-Kingsville Jr.
G Pat Dembley UT Permian Basin Sr.
THIRD TEAM
G Devin Pullum Eastern N.M. Jr.
G Cameron Copley Lubbock Christian So.
G D’monta Harris Midwestern State Sr.
G Kobe Magee St. Mary’s Jr.
F Clashon Gaffney Tarleton Jr.
G Randall Broddie Tarleton Sr.
G/F Deonta Terrell A&M-Commerce Sr.
G Matthew Wilson Ark.-Fort Smith Jr.
G Ty Glover UT Tyler Sr.
G Derrick Geddis West Texas A&M So.
HONORABLE MENTION
Cameron: F Kendall Scott.
Midwestern State: G Darius Thompson.
Oklahoma Christian: G Aubrey Johnson, F Will Lienhard.
St. Edward’s: F Corey Shervill, F Jake Krafka.
St. Mary’s: G Caleb Jordan.
A&M-Kingsville: G Chauncey Thomas.
West Texas A&M: G Jon’il Fugett.
Western N.M.: Elijah Holifield.
ALL-DEFENSE TEAM
G Carter Brown Dallas Baptist Sr.
G Ashton Spears St. Edward’s Sr.
F Clashon Gaffney Tarleton Jr.
G Qua Grant West Texas A&M So.
G Joel Murray West Texas A&M So.
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
G/F Ty Caswell Lubbock Christian
G Aamer Muhammad Lubbock Christian
G Isaiah Range Tarleton
G Javonte Hopkins Tarleton
G Zach Toussaint West Texas A&M
