The 28-3 Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions have ended their record-setting basketball season following a decision by the NCAA on Thursday.
The Lions, who were to face Eastern New Mexico in the first round of the NCAA Division II South Central Region Tournament in Lubbock on Friday, won’t be playing after the NCAA called off all men’s and women’s basketball tournaments due to concerns over the coronavirus.
“This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to the spread of the pandemic and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during the academic year given the ongoing decisions by other entities,” the NCAA wrote in a statement.
The Lions matched the program record for most victories in a season and won 25 games to start the season for the longest win streak in school history.
They finished first in the Lone Star Conference in the regular season with a 20-2 record and were second to defending national champion Lubbock Christian in the finals of the LSC championship tournament after beating the Lady Chaps earlier in the season.
The women’s basketball team won’t be the only A&M-Commerce team sidelined for the moment. The LSC announced “the suspension of regular season competition for teams in all sports until March 30.”
The LSC announcement sidelines the Lions’ track and field programs, golf and softball teams.
