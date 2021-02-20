COMMERCE — Texas A&M University-Commerce has announced multiple schedule changes for the women’s and men’s basketball schedules through the regular season due to the winter storms.
WOMEN’S
BASKETBALL
The games that were scheduled for Thursday and Saturday against Oklahoma Christian have been canceled and will not be rescheduled.
The Lions will play two games at home next week, with one against Midwestern State on Monday at 5:30 p.m. and a non-conference game against Western New Mexico on Saturday at 4 p.m.
The Lion women are 10-2 in Lone Star Conference games and 10-2 for the season following a 66-61 home loss to Cameron on Tuesday. Chania Wright led the Lions in that game with 16 points, while Dyani Robinson scored 11 and Juliana Louis added 10.
The Lions rank fourth in the conference in a points rating system (3.875 points) to determine seeding for the conference tournament. Midwestern State, which is 9-4 for the season, leads in points at 4.077.
Because of cancellations, Western Mexico has only played four games this season, winning one of them.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
The home game scheduled for Thursday against Oklahoma Christian was canceled and will not be rescheduled. The game at Oklahoma Christian has been moved to Sunday at 2 p.m. in Oklahoma City.
The Lions will play at Angelo State on Tuesday, which is a rescheduled game from a previous postponement.
The home-and-home series with Cameron will see the sites switch with the dates remaining the same. The Lions will play in Commerce on Feb. 25 and in Lawton on Feb. 27, to close the regular season.
A&M-Commerce’s men are 5-5 for the season and in the LSC following an 80-69 loss to nationally-ranked Dallas Baptist on Feb. 6. Augustine Ene and Alex Peavy both scored 14 points to lead the Lions. Dante Adams tossed in 13 points and pulled down eight rebounds. Leo Lara chipped in 12 points.
A&M-Commerce’s men rank ninth in the LSC points rating system at 3.000. Oklahoma Christian is 13th at 2.393, Angelo State ranks sixth (3.269) and Cameron is 15th (2.038).
UPDATED REMAINING BASKETBALL SCHEDULES
Feb. 21 Men at Oklahoma Christian 2 p.m.
Feb. 22 Women MIDWESTERN STATE 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 23 Men at Angelo State TBA
Feb. 25 Men CAMERON 6 p.m.
Feb. 27 Women WESTERN NEW MEXICO 4 p.m.
Feb. 27 Men at Cameron TBA
Stay tuned to LionAthletics.com and their social media channels for updates on schedules throughout the season.
