COMMERCE — Harlon Hill Trophy winner and professional quarterback Luis Perez, who starred for the Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions from 2016-17, has been named to the D2Football.com All-Decade Team.
Perez, who made the second team, earned the 2017 Harlon Hill Trophy, awarded to the top Division II college football player in the nation after leading the Lions to the NCAA Division II national championship. He completed 421 of 596 passes in 2017 for 5,001 yards, 46 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
For his career, Perez was 665-of-985 passing for 8,327 yards, 78 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.
He was the starting quarterback for 28 games, leading the Lions to a 25-3 record, two NCAA Division II playoff appearances, and a Lone Star Conference championship. He completed his collegiate career by leading the Lions on a 10-game winning streak, including four road or neutral playoff games on the way to the national championship.
Perez was named a first-team all-American by D2Football.com, the Division II Conference Commissioners Association, the Associated Press and Don Hansen’s Football Gazette, and a second-team all-American by the American Football Coaches Association. He was also named the Ron Lenz Offensive Player of the Year by the D2CCA, D2Football.com Offensive Player of the Year and Don Hansen’s Football Gazette Offensive Player of the Year. He won the J.W. Rollins Award as the Lone Star Conference’s Offensive Player of the Year and is a two-time first-team All-LSC selection at quarterback.
Following his graduation from A&M-Commerce, Perez made NFL camps with the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles, was the first quarterback drafted in the Alliance of American Football by the Birmingham Iron, was selected by the Los Angeles Wildcats of the XFL and was the starting quarterback for the XFL’s New York Guardians prior to the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
All-Decade Team
FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
QB Jason Vander Laan Ferris St.
RB Franklyn Quiteh Bloomsburg
RB Austin Ekeler Western Colorado
WR Jeff Janis Saginaw Valley State
WR Billy Brown Shepherd
TE Adam Shaheen Ashland
OL Ryan Schraeder Valdosta State
OL Garth Heikkinen Minnesota Duluth
OL Ryan Jensen Colorado St.-Pueblo
OL Amini Silatolu Midwestern State
OL Joe Long Wayne State (Mich.)
PK Greg Zuerlein Missouri Western
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
DL Matt Judon Grand Valley St.
DL Brandon Williams Missouri Southern
DL Jamie Meder Ashland
DL Matt Lonacre Northwest Missouri St.
LB Deon Lacey West Alabama
LB Nate Dreiling Pittsburg State
LB Connor Harris Lindenwood
DB Malcolm Butler West Alabama
DB Kyle Dugger Lenoir-Rhyne
DB Rontez Miles California (Pa.)
DB Pierce Desir Lindenwood
P Taylor Accardi Colo. School of Mines
SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE
QB Luis Perez A&M-Commerce
RB Cameron McDondle Colorado St.-Pueblo
RB Ja’Quan Gardner Humboldt State
WR Brody Oliver Colo. School of Mines
WR Shane Zylstra Minnesota State
TE Brian Leonhardt Bemidji State
OL Alex Capp Humboldt State
OL Eric Kush California (Pa.)
OL Brandon Fusco Slippery Rock
OL Matt Armstrong Grand Valley State
OL Trey Pipkens Sioux Falls
PK Dante Brown Fort Hays State
SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE
DL Marcus Martin Slippery Rock
DL Grover Stewart Albany State
DL Cedric Thornton Southern Arkansas
DL Zach Sieler Ferris State
LB Larry Dean Valdosta State
LB Adam Bighill Central Washington
LB Carlos Fields Winston-Salem State
DB Janoris Jenkins North Alabama
DB Jeff Heath Saginaw Valley Street
DB Tavierre Thomas Ferris State
DB Brandon Dixon N.W. Missouri State
P Randy Weich Wayne Street (Neb.)
