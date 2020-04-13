Luis Perez named to all-decade team

Texas A&M University-Commerce’s Luis Perez, firing a pass during a 2017 game, earned all-decade honors after leading the Lions to a national title.

 Laurie White King

  COMMERCE — Harlon Hill Trophy winner and professional quarterback Luis Perez, who starred for the Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions from 2016-17, has been named to the D2Football.com All-Decade Team.

  Perez, who made the second team, earned the 2017 Harlon Hill Trophy, awarded to the top Division II college football player in the nation after leading the Lions to the NCAA Division II national championship.  He completed 421 of 596 passes in 2017 for 5,001 yards, 46 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

  For his career, Perez was 665-of-985 passing for 8,327 yards, 78 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

  He was the starting quarterback for 28 games, leading the Lions to a 25-3 record, two NCAA Division II playoff appearances, and a Lone Star Conference championship. He completed his collegiate career by leading the Lions on a 10-game winning streak, including four road or neutral playoff games on the way to the national championship.

  Perez was named a first-team all-American by D2Football.com, the Division II Conference Commissioners Association, the Associated Press and Don Hansen’s Football Gazette, and a second-team all-American by the American Football Coaches Association. He was also named the Ron Lenz Offensive Player of the Year by the D2CCA, D2Football.com Offensive Player of the Year and Don Hansen’s Football Gazette Offensive Player of the Year. He won the J.W. Rollins Award as the Lone Star Conference’s Offensive Player of the Year and is a two-time first-team All-LSC selection at quarterback.

  Following his graduation from A&M-Commerce, Perez made NFL camps with the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles, was the first quarterback drafted in the Alliance of American Football by the Birmingham Iron, was selected by the Los Angeles Wildcats of the XFL and was the starting quarterback for the XFL’s New York Guardians prior to the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

               D2FOOTBALL.COM

                 All-Decade Team

             FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

QB Jason Vander Laan        Ferris St.

RB Franklyn Quiteh            Bloomsburg

RB Austin Ekeler                Western Colorado

WR Jeff Janis                     Saginaw Valley State

WR Billy Brown                  Shepherd

TE Adam Shaheen              Ashland

OL Ryan Schraeder             Valdosta State

OL Garth Heikkinen             Minnesota Duluth

OL Ryan Jensen                  Colorado St.-Pueblo

OL Amini Silatolu                Midwestern State

OL Joe Long                       Wayne State (Mich.)

PK Greg Zuerlein                 Missouri Western

             FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

DL Matt Judon                     Grand Valley St.

DL Brandon Williams            Missouri Southern

DL Jamie Meder                   Ashland

DL Matt Lonacre                  Northwest Missouri St.

LB Deon Lacey                    West Alabama

LB Nate Dreiling                  Pittsburg State

LB Connor Harris                 Lindenwood

DB Malcolm Butler               West Alabama

DB Kyle Dugger                   Lenoir-Rhyne

DB Rontez Miles                  California (Pa.)

DB Pierce Desir                   Lindenwood

P Taylor Accardi                 Colo. School of Mines

           SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE

QB Luis Perez                     A&M-Commerce

RB Cameron McDondle        Colorado St.-Pueblo

RB Ja’Quan Gardner            Humboldt State

WR Brody Oliver                 Colo. School of Mines

WR Shane Zylstra               Minnesota State

TE Brian Leonhardt             Bemidji State

OL Alex Capp                     Humboldt State

OL Eric Kush                      California (Pa.)

OL Brandon Fusco              Slippery Rock

OL Matt Armstrong            Grand Valley State

OL Trey Pipkens                Sioux Falls

PK Dante Brown                Fort Hays State

            SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE

DL Marcus Martin            Slippery Rock

DL Grover Stewart          Albany State

DL Cedric Thornton        Southern Arkansas

DL Zach Sieler               Ferris State

LB Larry Dean               Valdosta State

LB Adam Bighill             Central Washington

LB Carlos Fields            Winston-Salem State

DB Janoris Jenkins        North Alabama

DB Jeff Heath               Saginaw Valley Street

DB Tavierre Thomas      Ferris State

DB Brandon Dixon         N.W.  Missouri State

P Randy Weich              Wayne Street (Neb.)

