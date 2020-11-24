  COMMERCE — The Texas A&M University-Commerce football team held its 2020 fall scrimmage Saturday as the showcase for the Lions’ progress in the fall practice segment.

  In a special scoring system which rewarded both offensive and defensive performance, the defense earned a 27-18 victory.

  After a scoreless first quarter, Jake Viquez (Rockwall) gave the offense a 3-0 lead on a 20-yard field goal after a long drive highlighted by a Shun’Darion Ward (DeSoto) pass to Gus Charles (Aldine Davis).

  The defense controlled the scoring for the rest of the first half with two sacks, two three-and-outs, an interception in the end zone by Kyevon Rider (Whitehouse), and a 65-yard pick six by Sean-Krystoff King (Humble Summer Creek).

  Ward led a touchdown drive in the third quarter capped by a 10-yard touchdown pass to Colton Waters (Bridgeport) and the Viquez PAT cut the lead to 19-10.

Mekhi Roberson (Dallas South Oak Cliff) had a fourth quarter interception and a three-and-out gave the defense more points before the offense rallied.

  Eric Rodriguez (Fort Bend Travis) fired a 23-yard completion to Michael Phoenix (Conroe) and a 33-yard completion to Devlen Woods (Tyler High) and Koby Leavatts (Cy Falls) had a 22-yard carry to get into scoring position.

  Tyson Oliver (Royse City) completed a 21-yard pass to Cameron Macon (Dallas Carter) and a 28-yard strike to Phoenix before finding Phoenix once again for a 16-yard touchdown, setting up a one-score game in the final minutes.

 However, the defense put the clamps on late with a pair of sacks to clinch the win.

  The Lions will wrap up fall practice next week before breaking until the spring semester.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you