Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team heads into the holiday break at 1-1 following an 85-69 victory over St. Mary’s University on Saturday.
The Lions will meet the Rattlers again for two more games on Jan. 2 and Jan. 3 in Commerce.
The St. Mary’s game in San Antonio was a late replacement for a game the Lions’ originally had scheduled for Saturday in Austin against St. Edward’s. That game was called off by St. Edward’s due to concerns over COVID-19 virus.
Demarcus Demonia, a 6-6 transfer from Allegany College, led the Lions with 18 points after shooting 7-of-11 from the field and 3-of-5 from the line.
Devin Bethely, a 6-1 transfer from Tarleton State, doubled up with 15 points and 10 assists.
Augustine Ene added 10 points, while Leo Lara chipped in eight and Carson Tuttle and Alex Peavy added seven points each.
Miles McDougal led St. Mary’s with 13 points and Dylan Isenhower tossed in 10.
A&M-Commerce shot 53.6% from the field and 68.8% from the line. The Lions forced 16 turnovers and limited the Rattlers to only 39.4% shooting from the field.
