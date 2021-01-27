COMMERCE — Texas A&M University-Commerce broke a 51-year-old school record for free throws during the Lions’ 78-74 Lone Star Conference basketball home win over UT Tyler on Saturday.
The Lions were perfect at the line, going 16-of-16 to establish a school record for made free throws without a miss. The previous record of 14-of-14 was set on Feb. 16, 1970, in a 66-64 loss at Sul Ross State. This is the third overall perfect free throw night on record, including a 3-for-3 night vs. Angelo State on February 1, 2020.
The Lions completed a weekend sweep over the Patriots, also winning 79-75 at home on Friday. A&M-Commerce is now 5-3 overall and 4-2 in the LSC, while UT Tyler fell to 2-9 overall and 1-9 in the LSC.
Augustine Ene (Carrollton Creekview), who was 4-of-4 from the line, led the Lions in Saturday’s victory with 21 points and tied for the team lead in rebounds with six.
Demarcus Demonia (Fort Washington, Md.) managed 13 points, six rebounds and three assists. He was 2-of-2 from the line
Devin Bethely (Baton Rouge, La.) and Dante Adams (Osceola, Ark.) each scored 11 points. Both players were 2-of-2 from the line.
The Lions shot 46.6 percent (27-of-58) from the floor and picked up the win despite UT Tyler shooting 50.9 percent (28-of-55).
There were 11 ties and 17 lead changes in the game and neither team led by double digits at any point in the game.
A&M-Commerce rallied from a 9-point deficit with 5:30 to go. The Lions answered with an Adams triple, Carius Key layup, and Ene 3-pointer to narrow the gap back down to 65-64 with 4:09 to play.
With just under two minutes to play, Demonia converted a three-point play to take the lead back for the Lions at 70-68. UT Tyler led as the clock ticked under a minute to play but Demonia converted a basket shortly after. The Lions got a defensive stop and Bethely gave the Lions the lead with a late layup. A&M-Commerce made four free throws in the final 10 secondsto s seal the seal the victory.
Emanuel Gant led the Patriots with 22 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists. Micah Fuller tossed in 16 points and Soloman Thomas added 15.
A&M University-Commerce fought back from a 15-point deficit in the 79-75 victory. Both teams took 58 shots, with A&M-Commerce making 28 field goals to the Patriots’ 27.
Demonia led all scorers with 21 points, also grabbing five rebounds and passing out four assists.
Ene scored 19 points, with all of his field goals from long range, as he made five 3-pointers.
Donald Ghostone (Grand Prairie) and Adams (Osceola, Ark.) each had career scoring highs off the bench with 15 points and 11 points, respectively.
Bethely scored 11 points and had eight assists with no turnovers.
A&M-Milan Szabo led the Patriots with 18 points and seven rebounds. Fuller scored 15 points, Thomas tossed in 13 and Gant added 12.
