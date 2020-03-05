COMMERCE — Texas A&M University-Commerce avenged a 75-65 loss to Arkansas-Fort Smith on Saturday with a 77-73 home basketball win over the Lions on Tuesday night.
The victory in the opening round of the Lone Star Conference Championship tournament sends the 18-11 Lions to the quarterfinals to take on No. 1 seed West Texas A&M at 6 p.m. Friday at the Comerica Center in Frisco.
Fort Smith, which dropped two out of three games to A&M-Commerce this season, finished at 13-16.
“It’s win or go home, so it’s awesome,” Lions coach Jaret von Rosenberg told Charlie Chitwood in the postgame interview on KETR-FM. “I’m excited for our guys. The different format this year. You never want to end your season. I definitely don’t think you want to end your season on your home floor. Excited for our fans, the athletic department. Our band was great. Our crowd was phenomenal. The guys were able to pull it out.”
Wayne Stewart pumped in 21 points, including a couple of big 3-pointers in the second half, to lead the Lions.
Alberto Moreno contributed 19 points, seven rebounds, four assists and a couple of steals.
Deonta Terrell shot in 15 points and Darnell Wright added 10 points after going 4-of-4 from the field.
Arkansas-Fort Smith's Brian Halums, who’d scored 44 and 39 points the first two times he played the Lions, finished with 29 points this time. Halums, the LSC’s leading scorer at 28.8 points per game, went 11-of-22 from the field and 6-of-8 from the line.
“Obviously we did a nice job on him in comparison to what he’s done to us previously,” said von Rosenberg. “But we made him take 22 shots to get to that 29 points. That means you kept him off the foul line more than we have.”
Halums was 12-of-13 from the line against the Lions on Saturday. The Lions, led by the hard-working Terrell on defense, kept Halums without a field goal for more than 15 minutes in Tuesday’s rematch.
Matthew Wilson kept the other Lions in the game with 17 points and Charles Botchway added 14 points to go with seven assists.
Evan Anderson of Fort Smith hit three 3-pointers for the other Lions in the first half to give them a 35-33 lead at halftime but did not score in the second half.
“We did a really nice job getting the ball where we wanted, the whole game,” said von Rosenberg, whose Lions shot 55.1 percent from the field. “So Alberto was the one that hit a couple of shots in the first half but then he didn’t hit a shot in the second half. But we picked it up getting the same shots and now Wayne hit a couple.”
The Lions will face another rematch in Friday’s quarterfinals. They lost 93-72 to West Texas A&M on Feb. 22 in Commerce. The Buffaloes are 29-1 for the season and ranked third in NCAA Division II.
LSC tournament first round
Arkansas-Fort Smith 35 38 —73
A&M-Commerce 33 44 —77
UAFS: Matthew Wilson 17, Charles Botchway 14, Brian Halums 29, Evan Anderson 9, Chris Rollins 4.
A&M-C: Josh Winbush 7, Deonta Terrell 15, Alberto Moreno 19, Le Lara 3, Wayne Stewart 21, Carnell Wright 10, Austin Grandstaff 2.
Records: A&M-C 18-11, UAFS 13-16.
Next game: A&M-Commerce vs. West Texas A&M, 6 p.m. Friday, Comercia Center, Frisco.
