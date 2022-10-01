IRVING — Texas A&M University-Commerce linebacker Michael Noble has been selected as a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, given by the National Football Foundation.
Noble, a 6-0, 216-pound senior from Orange, California, is one of 156 semifinalists for college football’s premier scholar-athlete award. Celebrating its 33rd year, the Campbell Trophy® recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance, and exemplary leadership.
A kinesiology and exercise science major, Noble is a two-time dean’s list recipient, president’s list scholar, and graduated with cum laude honors.
Noble is in his second season with the Lions and has 19 tackles through four games this season with two tackles for losses, one sack and one forced fumble.
Noble is one of five semifinalists from the Southland Conference this season.
