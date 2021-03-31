AUSTIN — After 61 years without a Texas Relays title, the Texas A&M University-Commerce track and field teams earned their second in three days, to highlight a solid list of national qualifiers Saturday.
Ushan Perera (Mahabage, Sri Lanka) followed up his 2021 NCAA Division II Indoor National Championship by winning the Texas Relays high jump title with a personal all-conditions best of 2.28 meters (7-5 3/4). This set a collegiate best for the outdoor season, is third-best in the world this outdoor season and is a Sri Lankan all-conditions national record.
The jump is the sixth-best in Division II history and the sixth high jump Texas Relays championship for the Lions, joining Hunt (first name unknown) in 1938 and 1939, and Lion Athletics and NAIA Track and Field Hall of Famer Charles Holding in 1952, 1953 and 1954. The Lions now have 10 total Texas Relays championships.
Teammate Nicodemus Rotich won the 3,000-meter steeplechase earlier in the meet with a time of 8 minutes, 50.48 seconds.
The women’s 4x400 meter relay team of Danielle Nicholson (McKinney North), Dejanee Washington (Houston Eisenhower), Atiana Alexander (San Antonio Taft) and Minna Svaerd (Karlstad, Sweden) improved on their qualifying time and placed fifth in the finals with a time of 3:43.26, which is the fastest time in Division II this season.
In San Marcos, the men’s 4x100 meter relay team of Andre Norman (Celina), Delan Edwin (St. Lucia), Stadrian Taylor (Lancaster), and Malcolm Woods (Sachse) completed the race in 41.00 seconds, achieving a provisional qualifying time for the national meet.
The Lions are scheduled to compete again on Saturday at the David Noble Relays at Angelo State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.