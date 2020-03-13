LUBBOCK — The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team moved up one spot to finish in sixth place at the LCU Chap Classic on Tuesday at Texas Tech’s Rawls Course.
The Lions shot the third-best round of the day at 289, coming up to a 54-hole total of 894 (+30, 313-292-289). A&M-Commerce had the second-best score of NCAA Division II teams in the field.
Joe Wolcik (Cleveland Tarkington) was the Lions’ top finisher at 222 (76-72-74, +6), carding three birdies in Tuesday’s round. Ryan Palmer (Leander) finished his first collegiate event in 24th place at 9-over par 225 (78-71-76) with a pair of birdies in the third round.
Zach Burch (Lubbock Cooper) closed his hometown tournament with a flourish, notching five birdies in a 3-under par 69 round. He placed 26th at 10-over par 226 (82-75-69). Landon Davis (Forney) and Chance Mulligan (Dallas Bishop Dunne) tied for 30th, one stroke behind Burch at 11-over par 227.
The next two scheduled tournaments for the Lions have been called off due to concerns over the coronavirus. They were to play host to the Lion Invitational on March 23-24 at the Trophy Club and were to play in the Mustang Invitational March 30-31 at Las Cruces, New Mexico.
