NORMAN, Okla. — Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golfer Zach Burch has been named a Srixon/Cleveland All-American Scholar by the Golf Coaches’ Association of America.
Burch, a rising senior from Lubbock Cooper, played in all 17 rounds for the Lions in 2019-20, with five rounds under par in six events. He had a 74.47 stroke average and tied for the team’s lowest individual round of the season with a 3-under par 68 at the Midwestern State Invitational in October. He shot three rounds of 3-under par and finished in the top 10 at the RJGA South Central Regional Preview.
In addition to his strong on-course credentials, Burch met rigorous academic requirements for this award, while majoring in industrial engineering. He has been named to the Dean’s List twice, Athletics Director’s List three times, Lion Honor Roll twice and Lone Star Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll three times.
To be eligible for Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar status an individual must be a sophomore, junior or senior academically in Division I, II, III and NAIA, or receiving their Associate’s Degree and in their last year of athletic eligibility in the NJCAA. In addition, they must have a stroke-average under 76.0 in Division I, 78.0 in Division II, 78.0 in NAIA and 79.0 in Division III, 77.0 in NJCAA and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2. For 2019-20 only, they must participate in 40% of the team’s competitive rounds
