A&M-Commerce Lions

A&M-Commerce Lions

  COMMERCE — Texas A&M University-Commerce head football coach David Bailiff announced the 2021 National Signing Day class, with 23 new Lions signing letters of intent on Wednesday.

  The class features numerous all-state and all-district picks, team captains, as well as academic all-stars.

  The Lions will begin spring practices in the coming weeks to prepare for the Fall 2021 season, which will feature seven home games.

  For more information on the Lion program and future signees, follow the team’s Twitter account @Lions_FB. Video highlights with coaches’ commentary of this year’s signees is available on YouTube.

          2021 National Signing Day Class

  McKenzie Agnell, OL, 6-5, 320, Copperas Cove

  Shawn Brown, WR, 6-3, 185. Greenville

  Eli Caruthers, LB, 6-4, 210, Kilgore

  Jude Collins, K/P, 6-3, 220, Fort Worth Western Hills

  Chandler Donaway, OL, 6-3, 250, Klein Oak

  Peyton Ellis, OL, 6-6, 295, Bullard

  Anthony Hayes, DL, 6-5, 260, Panama City, Fla., Bay HS/Southwest Mississippi CC

  Ke’Ori Hicks, RB, 5-11, 195, Denton Ryan

  Kion Hurd, LB, 5-9, 215, Columbus

  Kedrick James, TE, 6-5, 260, Waco La Vega, SMU

  Josiah Kennard, LS, 6-2, 215, Manvel

  Anthony Lacy, WR, 6-2, 190, Fort Worth All Saints Episcopal

  Jaheim Lowe, LB, 6-1, 210, Cedar Hill

  Tyler Malin, LB, 6-1, 220, Westlake (Ohio) HS/Kentucky

  Le’Marion Miller, DB, 6-2, 205, Mexia

  Brock Nellor, QB, 6-2, 225, Mount Vernon

  Cameron Nellor, WR, 6-0, 180, Mount Vernon/Trinity Valley CC

  Michael Ray, DB, 6-1, 195, Crosby

  Jaden Rios, DB, 6-3, 175, Frisco Lone Star

  Austin Samaha, TE, 6-3, 240, Hardin-Jefferson

  Michael Surface, DL, 6-4, 230, Greenville

  Josh Vogel, K, 6-5, 200, Rockwall-Heath

  Justice Williams, DL, 6-6, 260, Detroit, Mich., Belleville HS/Independence CC

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you