COMMERCE — Texas A&M University-Commerce head football coach David Bailiff announced the 2021 National Signing Day class, with 23 new Lions signing letters of intent on Wednesday.
The class features numerous all-state and all-district picks, team captains, as well as academic all-stars.
The Lions will begin spring practices in the coming weeks to prepare for the Fall 2021 season, which will feature seven home games.
For more information on the Lion program and future signees, follow the team’s Twitter account @Lions_FB. Video highlights with coaches’ commentary of this year’s signees is available on YouTube.
2021 National Signing Day Class
McKenzie Agnell, OL, 6-5, 320, Copperas Cove
Shawn Brown, WR, 6-3, 185. Greenville
Eli Caruthers, LB, 6-4, 210, Kilgore
Jude Collins, K/P, 6-3, 220, Fort Worth Western Hills
Chandler Donaway, OL, 6-3, 250, Klein Oak
Peyton Ellis, OL, 6-6, 295, Bullard
Anthony Hayes, DL, 6-5, 260, Panama City, Fla., Bay HS/Southwest Mississippi CC
Ke’Ori Hicks, RB, 5-11, 195, Denton Ryan
Kion Hurd, LB, 5-9, 215, Columbus
Kedrick James, TE, 6-5, 260, Waco La Vega, SMU
Josiah Kennard, LS, 6-2, 215, Manvel
Anthony Lacy, WR, 6-2, 190, Fort Worth All Saints Episcopal
Jaheim Lowe, LB, 6-1, 210, Cedar Hill
Tyler Malin, LB, 6-1, 220, Westlake (Ohio) HS/Kentucky
Le’Marion Miller, DB, 6-2, 205, Mexia
Brock Nellor, QB, 6-2, 225, Mount Vernon
Cameron Nellor, WR, 6-0, 180, Mount Vernon/Trinity Valley CC
Michael Ray, DB, 6-1, 195, Crosby
Jaden Rios, DB, 6-3, 175, Frisco Lone Star
Austin Samaha, TE, 6-3, 240, Hardin-Jefferson
Michael Surface, DL, 6-4, 230, Greenville
Josh Vogel, K, 6-5, 200, Rockwall-Heath
Justice Williams, DL, 6-6, 260, Detroit, Mich., Belleville HS/Independence CC
