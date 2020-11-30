Texas A&M University-Commerce has announced the cancellation of the men's basketball exhibition game at the University of North Texas due to COVID-19 concerns within the program.
The Lions and Mean Green were scheduled to meet Tuesday night in Denton but that game will not be played due to a positive test within the Lions' program. The team has begun appropriate isolation and quarantine protocols.
"The health and safety of our student-athletes is the top priority of Lion Athletics, especially during a global pandemic. While the protocols implemented by our sports medicine staff and campus health professionals have created a safe environment for our student-athletes, we understand that there will be bumps in the road to a completed season," said A&M-Commerce director of athletics Tim McMurray.
The Lions are now scheduled to start the 2020-21 season on Dec. 13 at home vs. Western New Mexico.
