COMMERCE — The Texas A&M University-Commerce men's basketball team has added a game this Wednesday at No. 3 West Texas A&M, which will serve as the regular season opener for both teams.
The Lions and Buffaloes will tip off at 2 p.m. at the First United Bank Center in Canyon. Live video streaming coverage of the game will be available on the Lone Star Conference Digital Network, with audio available on the Lion Sports Network (KETR 88.9 FM in Commerce, online at www.KETR.org) with Josh Manck on the call.
Stay tuned to LionAthletics.com and the Lions social media channels for updates on schedules throughout the season. West Texas A&M was a unanimous pick to claim the Lone Star Conference basketball title, receiving all 40 first-place votes in a poll of LSC head coaches, sports information director and the media .
A&M-Commerce, which was 18-12 last season, was picked to finish seventh of 15 teams in the LSC, trailing West Texas Texas A&M, Angelo State, Lubbock Christian, St. Edward's, Dallas Baptist and Texas A&M-Kingsville.
The Lions return five players from the 2019-20 divisional champions who went 13-9 in LSC play.
Coach Jaret von Rosenberg enters his fourth season as the Lions' head coach, with a record of 64-30 overall.
"We're just ready to play games to be quite honest. I know there were complications getting the schedule out for numerous reasons, but I think all the coaches and players in the league just want the opportunity to play... to get out there and compete. We want to play games, stay safe, and follow our protocols so we can get to tip-off every week," von Rosenberg said.
