Lion women win
both games
COMMERCE — The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team stayed undefeated for the season as the Lions swept St. Mary’s in two home games this weekend.
The Lions won 69-46 on Saturday and then 71-49 on Sunday to go 4-0 for the season and 4-0 in the Lone Star Conference. The Rattlers dropped to 0-4 and 0-2.
The Lions are scheduled to play again at 3:30 p.m. on Friday at Lubbock Christian.
A&M-Commerce made several scoring runs in the first half of the 71-49 victory. The Lions made a 17-0 run in the first quarter and both a 9-0 run and an 11-0 run in the second quarter.
DesiRay Kernal (Newton, Kan.) led the Lions with 17 points and four steals.
Chania Wright (DeSoto) added 13 points, including 10 in the first half.
Agang Tac (Garland Sachse) added nine points and a team-high six rebounds.
Asiyah Smith (Conway, Ark.) also scored nine points while Keekee Nowlin (Bryan) tallied seven points and six rebounds.
Ravae Payne (Pearland) led the team with six assists.
Briley Perkins led St. Mary’s with 17 points and Hannah Wilson added 14.
“We came out of the gate and did exactly what we needed to do in the first half,” said Lions coach Jason Burton. “We came out with a much better start offensively and defensively. I thought our attention to detail defensively in the first half was a lot better than it was yesterday.”
Kernal led the Lions in Saturday’s win with 20 points, shooting 7-of-11 from the floor. She also pulled down five rebounds.
Jordyn Beaty (Woodville) added 11 points and five rebounds, while Tac had 10 points and a team-high eight rebounds.
Keekee Nowlin (Bryan) tallied eight points and a team-high five assists.
“We came out defensively and played the way we needed to play,” said Burton. “That was big for us in today’s game. We needed to be low-turnovers, we needed to guard and we needed to rebound. I thought if we did that at home, the rest would take care of itself.”
Wilson and Mya Culiver both scored 10 points to lead the Rattlers, who gave up 19 turnovers.
Lion men go
1-1 vs. Rattlers
COMMERCE — Texas A&M University-Commerce split with St. Mary’s in two Lone Star Conference men’s basketball games in the Field House this weekend.
The Lions won 65-58 on Saturday and lost 68-61 on Sunday. A&M-Commerce is now 2-2 for the season and 1-1 in LSC play. The Rattlers from San Antonio improved to 1-2 and 1-1.
The Lions are scheduled to play next on Friday at Lubbock Christian.
The Lions held the lead briefly in the first half of Sunday’s loss, but trailed for more than 38 minutes of the contest.
Augustine Ene (Carrollton Creekview) led the Lions with 18 points.
Rodney Brown (Beaumont West Brook) approached a double-double with eight points and 12 rebounds. Devin Bethely (Baton Rouge, La.) added eight points and four assists. Carson Tuttle (Mukilteo, Wash.) had six points and a team-high five assists.
“We did some good things,” said Lions coach Jaret von Rosenberg. “You just can’t miss layups and we missed 50-50 balls. We just didn’t play well enough to win. That’s one of the worst games we’ve played at home in a long time. We just have to play better and play cleaner.”
St. Mary’s was very balanced in scoring with Tyler Caron (14), Timmy Benavides (13), Miles McDougal (13) and Mamady Djikine (12).
The Lions finished the victory on Saturday with a 10-3 run after the two teams were tied 55-55 with two minutes remaining.
Bethely led the Lions with 12 points, including the final eight points. He also led the team with eight rebounds and seven assists.
Carson Tuttle added 11 points, with 10 in the first half.
JJ Romer Rosario (Hialeah Gardens, Fla.) added nine points while Leo Lara (Santa Rosa) and Demarcus Demonia (Fort Washington, Md.) added seven points apiece.
“Before the game, you want to be firing on all cylinders,” said von Rosenberg. “We wanted to be able to shoot threes and get stops and have it be a clean game. But basketball is not always like that. There were a lot of good things that we did and we gritted it out and made a few more plays than they did towards the end.”
Norman Beckford led the Rattlers with 15 points. Caron added 12 and McDougal tossed in 10 points.
Due to concerns over COVID-19, spectators were restricted to a pass list.
