COMMERCE — Texas A&M University-Commerce and Lubbock Christian University have announced the cancellation of the women’s and men’s basketball games scheduled for Monday in Lubbock.
Winter weather and travel conditions throughout Texas are anticipated to deteriorate, which led to the cancellation. This was to be the third date for these games, with the Jan. 8 and Feb. 1 attempts re-scheduled due to COVID-19 protocols.
These games will now not be made up this season.
