COMMERCE — While Texas A&M University-Commerce commencement ceremonies were unable to be held in the traditional manner last weekend, Lion Athletics was still able to celebrate its May 2020 graduates in a Best In Class fashion.
On Friday, the May graduates were honored with online graduation receptions over video conference with President Dr. Mark Rudin and director of athletics Tim McMurray offering remarks and graduates updating the group on their upcoming plans. They had special access to a video featuring their athletic and academic accomplishments, with that video now released to the public.
Each graduate would have normally worn a special sash designating their athletic accomplishment (student-athlete, athletic trainer, cheer team, and dance team) as they walked across the stage to receive their diploma. Those sashes have been mailed to each graduate, and their photos will be featured on social media in the coming weeks to ensure each graduate receives public recognition.
Fifty department representatives (spirit squad members, student-athletes, and employees) would have participated in May graduation ceremonies last weekend, with 45 undergraduate students and five graduate students receiving their degrees. 12 representatives of Lion Athletics graduated with honors.
List of graduating
A&M-Commerce student-athletes
Edwin Aparicio, men’s track and field, accounting.
Jonathan Bramblett, sports medicine, master of science — health, kinesiology and sports studies
David Brazil, football, kinesiology and sports studies.
Rodney Brown, men’s basketball, general studies.
Joseph Brown, men’s track and field, master of sciene — finance.
Mykiel Burleson, women’s basketball, general studies.
Joe Butler, football, general studies.
Matt Childers, football, business administration.
Carliece Coleman, dance, general studies.
Jessika Coronado, soccer, kinesiology and sports studies.
Halie Daniels, sports medicine, kinesiology and sports studies.
Kylie Ferguson, women’s track and field, kinesiology and sports studies.
Lawrence Finley, men’s track and field, kinesiology and sports studies.
Drake Flores, football, learning and technology.
Maddison Glass, women’s basketball, criminal justice.
Austin Grandstaff, men’s basketball, general studies.
Alex Hammac, men’s golf, master of science — agricultural sciences.
Dylan Henderson, men’s track and field, kinesiology and sports studies.
Megan Hendricks, cheerleading, animal science.
Jodie Hill, softball, psychology.
Alexus Jones, women’s basketball, kinesiology and sports studies.
Andre Karasch, men’s track and field, masters of business administration.
Coleton Lasseter, football, technology management.
Wyatt Leath, football, general studies.
Jun Lee, administration, master of science — health, kinesiology and sports studies.
Pierre Leonard, football, general studies.
Vernon Lowndes, men’s basketball, sports and recreation management.
Mikayla Maldonado, women’s track and field, cross country, learning and technology.
Kendall Mathis, football, kinesiology and sports studies.
Tyler McDonough, men’s golf, communication studies.
Ta’Lyn Moody, softball, liberal studies.
Andrea Mora, dance, accounting.
Mason Ray, football, business administration.
Lorenzo Rosario, football, learning and technology.
Savannah Rutledge, volleyball, sports and recreation management.
Brucks Saathoff, football, construction engineering.
Wilfredo Sanchez, men’s golf, industrial engineering.
Steven Sanchez III, men’s track and field, kinesiology and sports studies.
Julia Seigerroth, women’s track and field, environment science.
Maddie Schubert, women’s track and field, cross country, criminal justics.
Chealsea Slider, softball, kinesiology and sports studies.
Wayne Stewart, men’s basketball, learning and technology.
Brian Taylor, football, industrial engineering.
Deonta Terrell, men’s basketball, general studies.
Makena Thomas, women’s golf, marketing.
Cesar Torres, sports medicine, kinesiology and sports studies.
Hailey Wanoreck, women’s track and field, human performance.
Mark Westbrook, football, criminal justice.
Shelby White, women’s track and field, cross country, general business.
Jamie Williams, cheerleading, kinesiology and sports studies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.