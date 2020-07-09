INDIANAPOLIS — Texas A&M University-Commerce Director of Athletics Tim McMurray has been named to the NCAA Committee on Competitive Safeguards and Medical Aspects of Sports.
McMurray joins the 22-member committee whose mission is to provide expertise and leadership to the Association in order to promote a healthy and safe environment for student-athletes through research, education, collaboration and policy development.
The association-wide committee is made up of 22 total members, with six positions allocated for men, six for women and 10 unallocated. Members include athletics administrators, coaches, sports medicine staff, researchers, faculty and student-athletes.
McMurray is one of four NCAA Division II representatives and one of only three athletics directors on this important committee.
“It is humbling to be selected to serve the NCAA and our student-athletes through this impactful committee,” McMurray said. “We have important work to do at an important time in our country relative to student health, safety, and well-being.”
McMurray was named NACDA Under Armour Division II Athletics Director of the Year in March of 2020. In addition to being an adjunct professor in both the Honors College and Sports Management disciplines, McMurray oversees the day-to-day operations of a robust Division II intercollegiate athletics program which is enjoying record levels of academic, athletic, and student success.
