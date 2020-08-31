COMMERCE — With the 2020-21 academic year underway, Texas A&M University-Commerce has announced the Lions’ plans for intercollegiate athletics competition.
The plan includes not playing a football schedule until September, 2021.
Following legislation by the NCAA and the LSC, each sport has slightly different plans. The LSC Council of Presidents have agreed on the reduction of the maximum number of competitions for fall sports to 50 percent of maximum competitions allowed, thereby saving a year of eligibility for student-athletes.
The announcement comes weeks after the NCAA canceled fall championships and the LSC Council of Presidents voted to move fall sports championship segments to the spring semester. Cross country will compete for a conference championship this fall, with men’s and women’s golf beginning their non-championship segment this fall and competing their championship segment next spring.
“Our campus — and higher education overall — continues to wrap our hands around the scope and impact of COVID-19,” said Dr. Mark Rudin, university president. “I am a major proponent for the focus and protocols we have put into place. I also appreciate the leadership and engagement of our talented coaches and our student-athletes. We look forward to seeing our Lions safely begin competitions this fall and carry that momentum to the winter and spring of 2021.”
“For the past five months, our supreme focus and guiding principles in decision-making have been rooted in student-athlete health and safety, risk mitigation, and hope,” said Tim McMurray, director of Lion athletics. “We owe tremendous gratitude to our Student-Athlete Success, Sports Medicine, and Sports Performance units who have worked together as a team this summer to ensure those three paradigms were upheld.
“Further, our coaches and student-athletes who have adjusted to our protocols have put us in a position to compete this season. We will attempt to do so within the guidelines established by the CDC, State of Texas, Texas A&M System, and the NCAA. Our student-athletes deserve our highest level of commitment.”
FOOTBALL
After deliberate and careful review of all options, along with numerous conversations between student-athletes, coaches, and administration, the Lions have opted to play no outside competition in the 2020-21 academic year. Rather, the program will focus on preparing for a 2021 regular season that fall which features seven home games for the first time in school history and an opportunity to provide a full final season of competition for the 2020 senior class.
In the 2020-21 academic year, Lion football will see a modified format with the non-championship segment in the fall and the championship segment in the spring. The fall semester will consist of practice and strength and conditioning normally consistent with “spring ball.” The spring semester will consist of the normal fall practice schedule.
CROSS COUNTRY
Reductions in maximum contests by the NCAA will see the Lions’ cross country teams run in three regular season meets, followed by the LSC Championships in late October with a date yet to be officially announced.
A&M-Commerce is scheduled to host the East Texas Shootout on Oct. 2, at Centennial Park.
SOCCER
The Lions’ soccer team will flip its normal season layout and participate in the spring championship segment with a seven-match LSC competition (to preserve additional year of eligibility in 2021-22).
VOLLEYBALL
The Lions’ volleyball team will flip its normal season layout and participate in the spring championship segment. Volleyball will be scheduled for a maximum of 10 dates of competition in the spring (to preserve additional year of eligibility in 2021-22.
WOMEN’S AND MEN’S GOLF
Women’s and men’s golf typically compete in a non-championship segment in the fall, followed by a championship segment in the spring. Based on NCAA legislation, overall dates of competition in 2020-21 will be fewer, but both teams are slated to compete in eight regular season events with three in the fall semester and five in the spring semester.
Both teams will start with events on Sept. 21, the first date of competition allowed by recent Lone Star Conference decisions. The Lion women will open at the DBU Classic at Wildhorse Golf Club at Robson Ranch in Denton, while the Lion men will play in the LSC/RMAC Shootout in Albuquerque, N.M.
WOMEN’S AND MEN’S BASKETBALL
The 2020-21 basketball seasons will consist of a maximum of 22 contests, which will begin in the spring semester. Basketball teams may practice during the fall semester and are awaiting clarity on exempt contests against outside competition (exhibition games or scrimmages).
SOFTBALL
Spring sports remain on schedule for the 2020-21 academic year. Softball may participate in a maximum of 44 regular season games in 2021.
TRACK & FIELD
Track and field may compete on a maximum 14 dates in the indoor and outdoor seasons combined.
More details on upcoming schedules, along with coach and student-athlete engagement, will be rolling out on LionAthletics.com and the Lions’ social media channels during the next few weeks.
