COMMERCE — The No. 7 nationally-ranked Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team has postponed its doubleheader with No. 1 Southern Arkansas due to the winter storms.
The Lions and Muleriders will now meet on March 24, at 3 p.m. at A&M-Commerce’s John Cain Family Softball Field.
The two teams were to meet on Friday in Commerce.
A&M-Commerce opened the season earlier this month by going 3-1 in the Lion Invitational with wins over Arkansas Tech (5-3) and Texas A&M International (13-0, 6-0) and lost in a rematch with Arkansas Tech (14).
The Lions had the 2021 Irwin Classic, which they were to co-host with UT Tyler, cancelled on Feb. 12-13, due to cold weather conditions. The Lions were scheduled to play four games.
Stay tuned to LionAthletics.com and their social media channels for updates on schedules throughout the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.