What do you want for Christmas?
That was the question asked of some local athletes, coaches and staff personnel at recent Greenville basketball games, continuing an annual tradition at this time.
“I want all our sports and teams to be able to complete their seasons safely and for all players, fans and coaches to be healthy,” said Lions athletic director and head football coach Darren Duke.
“I want a dehydrator,” said Lions defensive coordinator Danny Cobbin, “so I can make some beef jerky.”
Lions assistant football coach Kyle Crumpton, who also serves as the announcer at home basketball games, thought for a minute and said, “I want clothes and some new shoes.”
“I already got my Christmas present this year,” said Lady Lions’ volleyball coach Jenna Sickels. “We (the volleyball team) went one round further (in the playoffs) than we did last year.”
Greenville athletic trainer Karly Calender focused on health.
“I want a healthy family and a good start to 2021,” she said. “I am over 2020.”
Tina Mason Pitts, a college and career advisor at Greenville High School who also works the front gate at many home games, also focused on health with her answer.
“I just want the year to end peaceful,” she said. “I want all my students to come back safe and let’s have a great second semester.”
Greenville Lions quarterback Brandon Stephens said: “I just want some money.”
Greenville Lions’ wide receiver Shawn Brown said he wants a PlayStation 5 game player.
Vic Lawson, the head custodian at GHS, wants a much bigger toy than a game player.
“A 2020 Corvette,” he said.
Greenville assistant football and basketball coach Donald Butler wants a nice meal for Christmas.
“I want a huge Christmas dinner,” he said. “Give me the turkey, the ham, the potato pie and give me a gift card with $200 for gas.”
“A new phone would be nice,” said Brooke Hutchings Lady Lion volleyball-basketball player.
Maci Williams, the Lady Lions’ basketball-volleyball player who was also Homecoming Queen, thought about it for a while before deciding that she wants a camera for Christmas.
Lions’ assistant coach Bret Alexander, who is the offensive coordinator for football, wants a new golf club.
“I need a new driver,” he said. “I can’t hit mine worth a dang. So I need a new one.”
Greenville Lions’ wide receiver Miles Denson, who was also the Lions’ leading rusher this past season, said he wants money for Christmas.
Lady Lions basketball coach Erica Delley wants the new X-Box for Christmas.
