After going 7-1 in the Princeton volleyball tournament to finish third, the Greenville Lady Lions are to make their home debut today.
The Lady Lions are scheduled to entertain former district rival Sulphur Springs. Match times are at 4:30 p.m. for the freshman and junior varsity contests and 6 p.m. for the varsity.
Two Lady Lions earned all-tournament honors to lead them in Princeton: hitter/blocker Jenna Wade and setter Sydney Walker.
Greenville opened the tournament with a 22-25, 25-17, 15-13 win over Van Alstyne and then lost 25-23, 13-25, 15-13 to North Lamar.
The Lady Lions closed out the tournament with five straight victories over Royse City, 26-24, 21-25, 15-10; Wolfe City, 25-4, 25-8; Crandall, 25-23, 24-26, 15-10; Princeton, 25-19, 25-22; and North Lamar, 25-15-25-9.
Royse City and Crandall are district opponents.
“I was very impressed with the level of play from all the girls this weekend,” said Lady Lions coach Jenna Sickels. “It was long weekend packed with a lot of games and they played hard every point. This team has a lot of fight in them and a playoff run to defend.”
The Lady Lions went three rounds in the 5A playoffs last season, winning bi-district and area titles.
Brooke Hutchings led the Lady Lions in kills during pool play with 35 in 10 sets. Wade put away 31 kills and Allie Johnson recorded 21.
Wade led in blocks with 14 in the 10 sets.
Laney Himes paced the team in digs with 40, Walker had 38, Hutchings had 28 and freshman Ashlee Robison added 21 digs.
Walker set for a team-high 72 assists.
Himes and Allie Johnson both served for three aces.
Greenville and Sulphur Springs have been paired in the same district many times in the past but the Lady Lions are now in 13-5A and Sulphur Springs is in 15-5A.
Sulphur Springs is off to a 2-4 start this season with victories over Sherman and South Garland. The Lady Wildcats split in two matches last season with Greenville as both teams won in five sets on their home court.
