Whitesboro will be back to defend its boys title but the 61st annual Leonard Holiday Basketball Tournament will crown a new girls champion.
Whitesboro defeated host Leonard 73-42 in last year’s boys finals while state-ranked Pottsboro took the girls team title with a 58-42 win over Van Alstyne.
Whitesboro is one of 16 boys teams entered in the tournament that starts at 8 a.m. on Wednesday in the Leonard High School and Leonard Junior High gymnasiums.
Whitesboro will open with a traditionally-tough Pittsburg team at 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday.
Other boys teams include host Leonard, Fannindel, Eustace, Lone Oak, Celeste, Caddo Mills, Wolfe City, Bonham, Quitman, Wills Point, Honey Grove, Legacy Christian, Blue Ridge and Gilmer, which is coached by former Celeste, Caddo Mills and Leonard coach Jeff Smith.
There are 12 girls teams entered but not Pottsboro. The list includes Leonard, Whitesboro, Prairiland, Bells, Denison JV, Caddo Mills, Dodd City, Trenton, Lone Oak, Leadership Prep, Van Alstyne JV and Paris Chisum.
Dodd City won a Class A state title in 2021 and is currently ranked fourth in Class A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.
The girls will play in four pools before advancing to the gold, silver and bronze brackets.
The girls gold bracket championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Dec. 30 with the boys championship game to follow at about 8:20 p.m.
61st annual Leonard Holiday Tournament
Wednesday’s schedule
8 am. — Girls game: Leonard vs. Whitesboro, LHS
8 a.m. — Girls game: Bells vs. Denison JV, LJ
9:20 a.m. — Boys game: Leonard vs. Fannindel, LHS
9:20 a.m. — Boys game: Celeste vs. Caddo Mills, LJ
10:50 a.m. — Girls game: Leadership Prep vs. Van Alstyne JV, LHS
10:50 a.m. — Girls game: Dodd City vs. Trenton, LJ
12:10 p.m. — Boys game: Whitesboro vs. Pittsburg, LHS
12:10 p.m — Boy game: Eustace vs. Lone Oak, LJ
1:30 p.m. — Girls game: Whitesboro vs. Prairiland, LHS
1:30 p.m. — Girls game: Denison JV vs. Caddo Mills, LJ
2:50 p.m. — Boys game: Wolfe City vs. Bonham, LHS
2:50 p.m. Quitman vs. Wills Point, LJ
4:20 p.m. — Girls game: Dodd City vs. Lone Oak, LHS
4:20 p.m. — Girls game: Leadership Prep vs. Paris Chisum, LJ
5:40 p.m. — Boys game: Blue Ridge vs. Gilmer, LHS
5:40 p.m. — Honey Grove vs. Legacy Christian, LJ
7 p.m. — Girls game: Leonard vs. Prairiland, LHS
7 p.m. — Girls game: Caddo Mills vs. Bells, LJH
8:20 p.m. — Boys second round, LHS
8:20 p.m. Boys second round, LJ
LHS: Leonard High School gymnasium
LJ: Leonard Junior High gymnasium
