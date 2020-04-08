The 38-1 Martin’s Mill Lady Mustangs claimed most of the top honors on the All-District 14-2A girls basketball team.
The Lady Mustangs, who reached the region finals before falling to Muenster, claimed the most valuable player award (Abbie Orrick), the offensive MVP honor (Jada Celsur) and the defensive MVP award (Kalie Dunvant).
Cumby freshman Neely Hammond captured the newcomer of the year award.
Rylee Jo Krotky of Cumby earned first-team honors.
Kaylee McCormack and Jazmine Tapley from Campbell made the first team.
Maddy Gosnell and Charlea Helmberger of Boles made the second team.
Karlie McPherson and Maddie Murphy of Campbell also made the second.
All-District 14-2A
Girls Basketball Team
Most valuable player — Abbie Orrick, Martin’s Mill, Sr.
Offensive MVP — Jada Celsur, Martin’s Mill, So.
Defensive MVP — Kalie Dunavant, Martin’s Mill, Jr.
Newcomer of the year — Neely Hammond, Cumby, Fr.
FIRST TEAM
Madison Arrington North Hopkins Sr.
Lexi Busby Como-Pickton Sr.
Jessie Camacho Martin’s Mill Sr.
Kenzie Cross Martin’s Mill Sr.
Madison Joslin North Hopkins Sr.
Rylee Jo Krotky Cumby Jr.
Kaylee McCormack Campbell Jr.
Mia Nixon Martin’s Mill So.
Miracle Ramon North Hopkins Sr.
Jazmine Tapley Campbell Sr.
SECOND TEAM
Ashley Aguilar North Hopkins Sr.
Maddy Gosnell Boles So.
Charlea Helmberger Boles Sr.
Riley Jackson Martin’s Mill So.
Kylee Lookabaugh Martin’s Mill So.
Karlie McPherson Campbell Jr.
Maddie Murphy Campbell Sr.
Kara Tifft Como-Pickton So.
Faith Watkins Como-Pickton Jr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.