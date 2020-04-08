Kaylee McCormack

Campbell junior Kaylee McCormack, working the ball in a playoff game against Wolfe City, earned first-team All-District 14-2A honors.

  The 38-1 Martin’s Mill Lady Mustangs claimed most of the top honors on the All-District 14-2A girls basketball team.

  The Lady Mustangs, who reached the region finals before falling to Muenster, claimed the most valuable player award (Abbie Orrick), the offensive MVP honor (Jada Celsur) and the defensive MVP award (Kalie Dunvant).

  Cumby freshman Neely Hammond captured the newcomer of the year award.

  Rylee Jo Krotky of Cumby earned first-team honors.

  Kaylee McCormack and Jazmine Tapley from Campbell made the first team.

  Maddy Gosnell and Charlea Helmberger of Boles made the second team.

  Karlie McPherson and Maddie Murphy of Campbell also made the second.

               All-District 14-2A

           Girls Basketball Team

  Most valuable player — Abbie Orrick, Martin’s Mill, Sr.

  Offensive MVP — Jada Celsur, Martin’s Mill, So.

  Defensive MVP — Kalie Dunavant, Martin’s Mill, Jr.

  Newcomer of the year — Neely Hammond, Cumby, Fr.

             FIRST TEAM

Madison Arrington        North Hopkins       Sr.

Lexi Busby                  Como-Pickton        Sr.

Jessie Camacho           Martin’s Mill          Sr.

Kenzie Cross                Martin’s Mill          Sr.

Madison Joslin              North Hopkins      Sr.

Rylee Jo Krotky             Cumby                Jr.

Kaylee McCormack        Campbell             Jr.

Mia Nixon                     Martin’s Mill        So.

Miracle Ramon              North Hopkins    Sr.

Jazmine Tapley             Campbell           Sr.

             

                  SECOND TEAM

Ashley Aguilar                   North Hopkins      Sr.

Maddy Gosnell                   Boles                  So.

Charlea Helmberger           Boles                  Sr.

Riley Jackson                     Martin’s Mill        So.

Kylee Lookabaugh              Martin’s Mill        So.

Karlie McPherson                Campbell            Jr.

Maddie Murphy                   Campbell           Sr.

Kara Tifft                           Como-Pickton     So.

Faith Watkins                    Como-Pickton      Jr.

