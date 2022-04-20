The 33-11 Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions are scheduled to close out their 2022 regular home softball season with three doubleheaders this week in Commerce.
The Lions, who rank No. 19 in NCAA Division II, are to face Henderson State of Arkansas in a non-conference doubleheader at 4 and 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the John Cain Family Softball Complex and then Cameron of Oklahoma in a Lone Star Conference doubleheader at 4 and 6 p.m. on Friday, followed by a Sunday LSC doubleheader pitting the Lions against Oklahoma Christian at noon and 2 p.m.
The weather forecasts are calling for the possibility of rain on Wednesday and Sunday in Commerce.
The Lions are to wrap up the regular season with a doubleheader at UT Tyler on April 30. The Lions will then head to the LSC tournament on May 5-7.
A&M-Commerce ranks fourth in the LSC with an 18-6 record, trailing 20-4 UT Tyler, 20-4 Oklahoma Christian and 19-5 Lubbock Christian.
Senior left-hander Emily Otto leads the Lions’ pitching staff with a 16-3 season record and a 2.31 earned run average. She’s allowed 102 hits and 48 walks in 124 innings with 132 strikeouts. Opponents are batting .224 against her.
Right-hander Alyssa LeBlanc is 11-6 with a 3.09 ERA. LeBlanc has fanned 132 batters in 99 2/3 innings while giving up 79 hits and 31 walks. Opponents are batting .214 against her.
Sabrina Anguiano leads the Lion hitters with a .402 batting average. She’s slugged seven home runs and driven in 28 runs.
MacKenzie Dugi is next with a .363 average to go with 24 RBIs.
Ayanna Williams has slugged nine homers, driven in 42 runs and owns a .330 batting average.
Madison Schaefer is hitting .326 with a team-high 12 doubles and 31 RBIs.
Leo Terry, a freshman from Emory Rains, is hitting .319 and leads the Lions with 42 runs.
LeBlanc leads the Lions with 10 home runs and is batting .314 with 33 RBIs.
Henderson State is 12-34 for the season and 2-15 in road games. The Reddies have lost five of their last six games.
Madison Treutlein leads the Reddies with a .354 batting average. Justin Burch is batting .325. Abbie Moore has slugged a team-high eight home runs and has driven in 22 runs.
Brooke Johnson is tops on the Henderson State pitching staff with a 4.18 ERA and owns a 2-7 record.
Erika Bittinger is 5-5 with a 4.70 ERA and Savannah Carrigan is 4-11 with a 5.44 ERA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.