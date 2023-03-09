Bland's 31-5 Lady Tigers earned several of the top honors on the All-District 14-2A girls basketball team.
Bland senior Connie Hughes, who averaged more than 20 points per game and ran the Lady Tigers' offense, was named the most valuable player. She led the Lady Tigers to district, bi-district and area championships.
Taylea West of Bland was named the offensive player of the year and the coach of the year award went to Garrett Todd of Bland.
Aziah Lopez of Bland earned first-team honors.
Wolfe City's 27-11 Lady Wolves, who were bi-district champions, also earned some top honors. Ava Steele and Lacy Malone of Wolfe City made the first team. Madison Bell made the second team.
Celeste's Janiia Moore and Kennedy Compton made the honorable mention list
All-District 14-2A
Girls Basketball Team
Most valuable player — Connie Hughes, Bland
Offensive player of the year — Taylea West, Bland
Defensive player of the year — Kinsley Woodruff, Wolfe City
Newcomer of the year — Ensley McGuire, Honey Grove
Coach of the year — Garrett Todd, Bland
FIRST TEAM
Aziah Lopez Bland
Ava Steele Wolfe City
Ashton Long Whitewright
Katy Long Whitewright
Prisella Reyna Honey Grove
Lacy Malone Wolfe City
Abbi Keeton Sam Rayburn
SECOND TEAM
Baylee Williams Sam Rayburn
Madison Bell Wolfe City
Caycee Woodard Honey Grove
Elli Lane Honey Grove
Mariana Caro Trenton
Lexi Shields Tom Bean
Samantha Lind Tom Bean
HONORABLE MENTION
Bland: Layla Johnson, Marley Frazier.
Whitewright: Madelyn Patterson
Tom Bean: Allie Hickman, Hannah Kelly.
Honey Grove: Gabby Finney, Carsyn Lane, Payton Norris.
Wolfe City: Cassidy Walters, Ella Hale.
Sam Rayburn: Dixie Chaffin, Oliva Brooks.
Celeste: Janiia Moore, Kennedy Compton
Trenton: Gracie Williams.
ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT
Bland: Connie Hughes, Aziah Lopez, Taylea West, Layla Johnson, Marley Frazier, Cami Fernandez, Daniela DeLaCruz, Ana Ferrufino.
Wolfe City: Madison Bell, Ella Hale, Lacy Malone, Ava Steele, Cassidy Walters, Cameron Williams, Kinsley Woodruff.
Honey Grove: Elli Lane, Ensley McGuire, Payton Norris, Gabby Fanney, Caycee Woodard, Katie Vest, Carsyn Lane, Kailyn Freeman, TyCiera Battle, Prisella Reyna, Shelby Neisler.
Whitewright: Dailana Bradley, Annsley Campbell, Mariah Caudill, Ashton Long, Katy Long, A.B. Philpott, Zarah Prieto.
Sam Rayburn: Baylee Williams, Audrie Patton, Alex Chesser, Abbi Keeton, Miley Keeton, Avery Amlin, Jaci Gammons, Miley Keeton, Paige Connerley, Dixie Chaffin, Olivia Brooks, Allie Par.
Tom Bean: Madison Capps, Hannah Kelly, Samantha Lind, Reese Perkins, Lexi Shields, Kailey Vick, Taylor Vick.
Trenton: Mariana Caro, Gracie Williams, Abigail Stufflebeme, Lainey Garner, Whitney Worthington, Kali Partridge, Addison Golightly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.