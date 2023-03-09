Connie Hughes named MVP

Connie Hughes, who dribbles out of trouble during Bland's regional quarterfinal playoff game against Muenster, was named the Most Valuable Player of District 14-2A after leading the Lady Tigers to district, bi-district and area championships. 

 David Claybourn | Herald-Banner

  Bland's 31-5 Lady Tigers earned several of the top honors on the All-District 14-2A girls basketball team.

  Bland senior Connie Hughes, who averaged more than 20 points per game and ran the Lady Tigers' offense, was named the most valuable player. She led the Lady Tigers to district, bi-district and area championships.

  Taylea West of Bland was named the offensive player of the year and the coach of the year award went to Garrett Todd of Bland.

  Aziah Lopez of Bland earned first-team honors.

  Wolfe City's 27-11 Lady Wolves, who were bi-district champions, also earned some top honors. Ava Steele and Lacy Malone of Wolfe City made the first team. Madison Bell made the second team.

  Celeste's Janiia Moore and Kennedy Compton made the honorable mention list

      All-District 14-2A

     Girls Basketball Team

  Most valuable player — Connie Hughes, Bland

  Offensive player of the year — Taylea West, Bland

  Defensive player of the year — Kinsley Woodruff, Wolfe City

  Newcomer of the year — Ensley McGuire, Honey Grove

  Coach of the year — Garrett Todd, Bland

         FIRST TEAM

Aziah Lopez       Bland

Ava Steele         Wolfe City

Ashton Long       Whitewright

Katy Long           Whitewright

Prisella Reyna     Honey Grove

Lacy Malone       Wolfe City

Abbi Keeton        Sam Rayburn

         SECOND TEAM

Baylee Williams   Sam Rayburn

Madison Bell        Wolfe City

Caycee Woodard  Honey Grove

Elli Lane              Honey Grove

Mariana Caro       Trenton

Lexi Shields         Tom Bean

Samantha Lind     Tom Bean

         HONORABLE MENTION

  Bland: Layla Johnson, Marley Frazier.

  Whitewright: Madelyn Patterson

  Tom Bean: Allie Hickman, Hannah Kelly.

  Honey Grove: Gabby Finney, Carsyn Lane, Payton Norris.

  Wolfe City: Cassidy Walters, Ella Hale.

  Sam Rayburn: Dixie Chaffin, Oliva Brooks.

  Celeste: Janiia Moore, Kennedy Compton

  Trenton: Gracie Williams.

          ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT

  Bland: Connie Hughes, Aziah Lopez, Taylea West, Layla Johnson, Marley Frazier, Cami Fernandez, Daniela DeLaCruz, Ana Ferrufino.

  Wolfe City: Madison Bell, Ella Hale, Lacy Malone, Ava Steele, Cassidy Walters, Cameron Williams, Kinsley Woodruff.

  Honey Grove: Elli Lane, Ensley McGuire, Payton Norris, Gabby Fanney, Caycee Woodard, Katie Vest, Carsyn Lane, Kailyn Freeman, TyCiera Battle, Prisella Reyna, Shelby Neisler.

  Whitewright: Dailana Bradley, Annsley Campbell, Mariah Caudill, Ashton Long, Katy Long, A.B. Philpott, Zarah Prieto.

  Sam Rayburn: Baylee Williams, Audrie Patton, Alex Chesser, Abbi Keeton, Miley Keeton, Avery Amlin, Jaci Gammons, Miley Keeton, Paige Connerley, Dixie Chaffin, Olivia Brooks, Allie Par.

  Tom Bean: Madison Capps, Hannah Kelly, Samantha Lind, Reese Perkins, Lexi Shields, Kailey Vick, Taylor Vick.

  Trenton: Mariana Caro, Gracie Williams, Abigail Stufflebeme, Lainey Garner, Whitney Worthington, Kali Partridge, Addison Golightly.

