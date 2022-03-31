The Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions will be trying to eclipse the 30-win mark for the seventh time in eight seasons as they play host to Lone Star Conference rivals Texas A&M International and Texas A&M-Kingsville in a pair of softball doubleheaders this weekend.
A&M-Commerce is to play Texas A&M International of Laredo in two games on Friday at the John Cain Family Softball Complex, starting at 4 and 6 p.m.
The Lions are then to face No. 12 Texas A&M-Kingsville at noon and 2 p.m. on Sunday.
The 29-7 Lions, who lead the LSC with a 14-2 record, need only one more win to join the 2021 (33-18), 2019 (40-14), 2018 (42-12), 2017 (34-20) and 2016 (37-19) teams to reach that rare win mark. The 2020 Lions went 16-7 as they and other college softball teams contended with the early stages of the coronavirus.
A&M-Commerce moved up 12 spots in the NCAA Division II rankings to No. 9 after going 3-1 last week against nationally-ranked Lubbock Christian and Angelo State. The Lions swept No. 10 Lubbock Christian 9-6 and 6-3 and lost 13-2 to No. 13 Angelo State before bouncing back with a 2-1 victory.
A&M-Commerce leads UT Tyler by one game in the LSC standings. A&M-Kingsville, Lubbock Christian, St. Mary’s and Oklahoma Christian are all tied for third place at 12-4. Texas A&M International is tied with Cameron of Oklahoma for ninth place at 7-9.
Left-hander Emily Otto leads the Lion pitching staff with a 13-2 record and a 2.10 earned run average.
Right-hander Alyssa LeBlanc is 10-3 with a 2.28 ERA.
The Lions’ top hitters are Sabrina Anguiano (.452, 25 RBIs), Mackenzie Dugi (.405, 20 RBIs), Avery Boley (.345, 25 RBIs), Ayanna Williams (.345, 36 RBIs) and Alina Jasso (.339, 12 RBIs).
Leo Terry, a freshman from Emory Rains, leads the Lions with 39 runs.
