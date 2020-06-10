After being cooped up for a couple of months due to the coronavirus pandemic, Greenville Independent School District athletes turned out in record numbers for their first official summer workout on Monday morning.
Greenville Lions athletic director Darren Duke reported that 147 boys and 135 girls attended the first workout.
“The most I’ve had since we’ve been here,” said Duke, who’s coached nearly 20 seasons as a head coach or assistant coach with the Lions.
“Everybody’s been out and ready to participate again,” he said.
Athletes for all the sports entering grades seven through 12 worked on their conditioning for about an hour before the football and volleyball players headed off to skills workouts at the football field and gymnasium.
An afternoon workout was also planned for 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
The skills workouts are scheduled for Mondays and Wednesdays for football and volleyball players, with skills workouts for basketball, soccer, baseball and softball players planned for Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The voluntary workouts are scheduled for June 8-11, June 15-18, June 22-25, June 29-2, July 6 and 9, July 13-16 and July 22-23. There won’t be skills workouts on July 6 and 9 and July 22-23.
A camp week is planned for July 27-30 for athletes entering grades third through ninth.
More athletes showed up than expected.
“We had to create more groups,” said Duke. “That’s a good thing. I had 12 stations set up. We had to add a couple more.”
No more than 15 athletes are allowed to work out in any group as per University Interscholastic League restrictions brought about by the pandemic.
The athletes were also told to confirm that they didn’t have any of these symptoms before starting the workouts: shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, feeling feverish or having a measured temperature greater than 100 degrees,
The athletes ran inside the Traylor complex and outside, up and down the bleachers of the John Mason baseball field. They lifted weights and worked on plyometrics.
“We had some jump stations,” said Duke. “Some running stations. We had them stepping over things.”
When the two skills workouts finished the temperature was pushing 90 degrees.
This was the first time for coaches to work with the athletes since March though coaches and athletes have been staying in touch through meetings on social media and the telephone.
“Considering how long it’s been (since the athletes and coaches were together) and how hot it is today I think it went real well,” said Duke.
DeGaryion Anderson, a junior football/basketball player. called the first workout “fun.” He said he stayed in shape playing “hoop” and seven-on-seven football.
Andrew Dean, a 12th grade basketball player, said he stayed in shape playing basketball at the Greenville Boys & Girls Club.
Amyiah Clark, an incoming ninth grader, said the workouts will help her get ready for basketball season.
The athletes will keep working out Mondays through Thursdays, taking Friday’s off and the upcoming July 4 holiday.
