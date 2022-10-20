Greenville Christian won 28 straight points on the way to the Lady Eagles' three-set district volleyball victory at home on Tuesday over Longview Trinity.
Trinity led the first set 24-13 but the Lady Eagles survived 11 set points to take that set 26-24. Then they led the next set 15-0 before Trinity scored again.
The Lady Eagles wound up taking the match, 26-24, 25-9, 25-7 to go 29-8-2 for the season and 6-3 in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial School's District 4-2A.
"They do not give up," said Eagles coach Ricky Basye. "They never have. They will fight to the end."
The Lady Eagles recognized five seniors before the game including Maggie Feezel, Stephanie Ashley, Kaylee Hedges, McKenna Sullivan and Kassidy McGinn.
The Lady Eagles will close out the regular season on Thursday at Longview Heritage and will likely face a playoff seeding match before entering the playoffs, according to Basye.
Basye said the Lady Eagles started a different lineup for the match.
"I wanted to get all my seniors in," he said. "They played fine. I got my normal setter in, Kaylee Hedges, and we clicked."
Feezel served as the Lady Eagles went from 24-14 down to the 26-24 win in the first set. Feezel served for a couple of aces. Hedges had a big kill and Kenzie Gladden put away a couple of kills.
Kinleigh Crawford served the long run in the second set for the Lady Eagles as 6-2 junior Rachel Pearce recorded a block and three kills and Ashley managed another kill. Ashley, Feezel, and Kaitlyn Boss put away some kills late in the second set and Pearce served for two aces.
Sullivan served for 10 straight points in the second set as Pearce recorded four kills and had a big block and Feezel had a big kill.
Feezel served for eight straight points in the third set before Gladden finished off the match with a kill.
Basye said he enjoys coaching this group of Lady Eagles.
"I am blessed. These girls have changed the way I coach. Made me a better coach."
---
Greenville Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy outlasted its Fate PTAA counterpart, 19-25, 25-14, 25-15, 16-25, 15-11.
Ellie Higgins led Greenville PTAA with a big kil in the first set. Yenifer Rodriguez served for seven straight points for Greenville PTAA in the third set and Isabel Olguin served for four points to close out the set. Greenville PTAA's defense stood out in the final set, according to coach Joella Summerlot.
