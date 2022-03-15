CANYON — Texas A&M University-Commerce’s women’s basketball season ended on Saturday with a 69-67 loss to Lubbock Christian in the NCAA Division II South Central Regional Semifinal.
The Lions, who were unable to connect on a final shot at the buzzer, finished the season at 27-5.
Lubbock Christian, a former national champion, improved to 28-6 and advanced to the region final to play tournament host West Texas A&M.
Lubbock Christian outscored the Lions at the 3-point arc, connecting on 8-of-14 attempts compared to just 1-of-7 for the Lions.
Lubbock Christian’s Ashton Duncan, who led all scorers with 25 points, went 6-of-7 from 3-point range. Grace Foster was next with nine points, followed by Juliana Robertson and Allie Schulte with eight each and Laynee Burr with seven.
Dyani Robinson led the Lions with 19 points. Symmone James doubled with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Chania Wright tossed in 12 and DesiRay Kernal managed 12 points to go with 10 rebounds and three assists.
Wright, a senior from DeSoto, is the only player in program history to qualify for the NCAA tournament in four straight seasons and finished her career ranked fifth all-time in scoring.
Saturday also marked the end of the Lion career for Juliana Louis, a senior from Long Beach, California, who did not play against the Lady Chaps due to an injury. She finished her career fourth all-time in offensive rebounding and 10th in rebounding.
James stepped in for the injured Louis to start her first NCAA tournament game.
The Lions’ largest lead of the game was nine points at 17-8 in the first quarter.
The Lady Chaps slowly mounted their comeback and tied the game at 24 with a minute left in the first half. A layup from Wright right before the buzzer gave the Lions a 26-24 lead at halftime.
Kernal gave the Lions a six-point lead in the third quarter, but the Lady Chaps stayed closed and took their first lead of the game with 55 seconds left in the third quarter.
Starting the fourth quarter with a three-point lead, the Lady Chaps quickly went up by eight in the fourth as the Lions had a stretch of eight minutes where they did not make a field goal.
The Lady Chaps never trailed in the fourth quarter. Kernal trimmed the lead down to 58-56, but Lubbock Christian answered with a 3-pointer on the other end.
A 3-pointer from Robinson brought the Lions with 67-65, the Lady Chaps missed two of their four free throws down the stretch, but the Lions were not able to get the equalizer
The Lions won 20 games or more for the fifth time in program history and for the third consecutive full season. The Lions will begin a new chapter in NCAA Division I next season as part of the Southland Conference, returning three starters and every bench player from this season.
