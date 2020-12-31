Carandal Hale with parents

Greenville parents Tommy and Teresa Hale join their son Carandal at Fan Day in 2019 for the Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions. Carandal Hale graduated from A&M-Commerce in December with a bachelor’s degree in general studies.

  COMMERCE — Texas A&M University-Commerce commencement ceremonies were unable to be held in the traditional manner with large gatherings of family and friends celebrating in the Field House due to concerns over the coronavirus.

  Lion Athletics was still able to celebrate its December 2020 graduates in a Best In Class fashion.

  The December graduates were honored with an online graduation reception over video conference with President Dr. Mark Rudin as well as deans and other university leadership offering remarks and graduates updating the group on their upcoming plans. They had special access to a video featuring their athletic and academic accomplishments, with that video now released to the public.

  Each graduate would have normally worn a special sash designating their athletic accomplishment (student-athlete, cheer team, athletic trainer) as they walked across the stage to receive their diploma. Those sashes have been delivered to each graduate, and their photos will be featured on social media in the coming weeks to ensure each graduate receives public recognition.

  Twenty-three student-athletes, spirit squad members, and student support staff are December graduates, with 20 undergraduate students and three graduate students receiving their degrees.

  Sydney Andersen, volleyball, Bachelor of Business Administration, Accounting

  Brandon Bascue, football, Bachelor of Business Administration, Accounting

  Alexis Bryant, women’s basketball, Bachelor of Science, Sports & Recreation Management

  Alex Carswell, football, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies

  Dayne Douglass, football, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology & Sports Studies

  Shelby Gassman, cheer, Bachelor of Science, Learning & Technology

  Nicki Gonelli, volleyball, Bachelor of Science, Sociology

  Shane Gosson, football, Bachelor of Arts, Liberal Studies

  Carandal Hale, football, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies

  Christian Hernandez, football, Bachelor of Business Administration, Management

  Jaylon Hodge, football, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies

  Kader Kohou, football, Bachelor of Business Administration, Marketing

  Leo Lara, men’s basketball, Bachelor of Science, Sports & Recreation Management

  D.J. Lilley, men’s track and field, Bachelor of Science, Sports & Recreation Management

  Matthew Mora, football, Bachelor of Business Administration, General Business

  Hyaznarely Ramirez, athletic training, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology & Sports Studies

  Alex Shillow, football, Master of Business Administration, Business Administration

  Amon Simon, football, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies

  Ro’Nisha Simpson, women’s track and field, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology & Sports Studies

  Iniuto Ukpong, women’s track and field, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology & Sports Studies

  Jake Viquez, football, Bachelor of Science, Computer Information Systems

  Sarah Aly, Graduate Assistant, Master of Science, Health, Kinesiology, & Sports Studies

  Ben Brooks, Graduate Assistant, Master of Science, Health, Kinesiology, & Sports Studies

