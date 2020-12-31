COMMERCE — Texas A&M University-Commerce commencement ceremonies were unable to be held in the traditional manner with large gatherings of family and friends celebrating in the Field House due to concerns over the coronavirus.
Lion Athletics was still able to celebrate its December 2020 graduates in a Best In Class fashion.
The December graduates were honored with an online graduation reception over video conference with President Dr. Mark Rudin as well as deans and other university leadership offering remarks and graduates updating the group on their upcoming plans. They had special access to a video featuring their athletic and academic accomplishments, with that video now released to the public.
Each graduate would have normally worn a special sash designating their athletic accomplishment (student-athlete, cheer team, athletic trainer) as they walked across the stage to receive their diploma. Those sashes have been delivered to each graduate, and their photos will be featured on social media in the coming weeks to ensure each graduate receives public recognition.
Twenty-three student-athletes, spirit squad members, and student support staff are December graduates, with 20 undergraduate students and three graduate students receiving their degrees.
Sydney Andersen, volleyball, Bachelor of Business Administration, Accounting
Brandon Bascue, football, Bachelor of Business Administration, Accounting
Alexis Bryant, women’s basketball, Bachelor of Science, Sports & Recreation Management
Alex Carswell, football, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies
Dayne Douglass, football, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology & Sports Studies
Shelby Gassman, cheer, Bachelor of Science, Learning & Technology
Nicki Gonelli, volleyball, Bachelor of Science, Sociology
Shane Gosson, football, Bachelor of Arts, Liberal Studies
Carandal Hale, football, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies
Christian Hernandez, football, Bachelor of Business Administration, Management
Jaylon Hodge, football, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies
Kader Kohou, football, Bachelor of Business Administration, Marketing
Leo Lara, men’s basketball, Bachelor of Science, Sports & Recreation Management
D.J. Lilley, men’s track and field, Bachelor of Science, Sports & Recreation Management
Matthew Mora, football, Bachelor of Business Administration, General Business
Hyaznarely Ramirez, athletic training, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology & Sports Studies
Alex Shillow, football, Master of Business Administration, Business Administration
Amon Simon, football, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies
Ro’Nisha Simpson, women’s track and field, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology & Sports Studies
Iniuto Ukpong, women’s track and field, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology & Sports Studies
Jake Viquez, football, Bachelor of Science, Computer Information Systems
Sarah Aly, Graduate Assistant, Master of Science, Health, Kinesiology, & Sports Studies
Ben Brooks, Graduate Assistant, Master of Science, Health, Kinesiology, & Sports Studies
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.