Greenville, TX (75401)

Today

Cloudy with occasional light rain...mainly this evening. Thunder possible. Low 37F. E winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional light rain...mainly this evening. Thunder possible. Low 37F. E winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.