COMMERCE — The 22-2 Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions, who are ranked No. 2 in the nation, will close out their regular home women’s basketball season on 2-22-2022 with $2 admission for fans.
The Lions are calling the promotion “Two’Sday” and the game is to start at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Field House.
They’re also currently ranked No. 2 in the Lone Star Conference at 10-2 following a 78-52 home win on Saturday over St. Mary’s of San Antonio. West Texas A&M leads the Lions by only half a game at 11-2.
The Lions also honored their two seniors: Juliana Louis and Chania Wright before Saturday’s game.
That’s a lot of twos!
Texas Woman’s ranks fourth in the league at 10-3 and is 17-7 overall.
The Lions never trailed St. Mary’s though it was tied once at 4-4. They built leads of 10-4, 19-9 and 23-17 in the first quarter. The Lions stretched their halftime lead to 43-21 and never led by less than 22 points in the second half.
The Lions, who shot 49.2% from the field, spread the scoring around among Dyani Robinson (14), Wright (14) Laila Lawrence (13), Asiyha Smith (9) and Symmone James (9).
Michaela Kucera topped St. Mary’s with 12 points, while Hannah Wilson managed 11 points, nine rebounds and four blocked shots. Christina Baker added 10 points for St. Mary’s, which fell to 2-24 for the season and 1-14 in conference play.
LSC women’s basketball
St. Mary’s 17 4 12 19 —52
A&M-Commerce 23 20 25 10 —78
SM: Michaela Kucera 12, Hannah Wilson 11, Bella Hughes 3, Ariana Rosado 2, Briley Perkins 1, Christina Baker 10, Natalia Ryng 4, Sarai Estupinana 4, Tonia Bilic 3, Mya Culiver 2.
A&M-C: Dyani Robinson 14, Chania Wright 14, Asiyha Smith 9, Juliana Louis 6, DesiRay Kernal 6, Laila Lawrence 13, Symmone James 9, Mia Deck 4, Victoria Hinton 2, Dorian Norris 1.
Records: A&M-C 22-2, 10-2; St. Mary’s 2-24, 1-14.
Next game: Texas Woman’s University at A&M-Commerce, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
